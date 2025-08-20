Sophia Money-Coutts: Can I get away with flying Business Class if my other half is in Economy?

Here’s the scenario: you’re going to New York for work and you’d like your other half to come. Imagine: a couple of nights at The Lowell; lunch somewhere downtown; dinner at King. What could be lovelier? Except you’re flying towards the pointy end of the plane and he or she is in the back. The company’s paying for you, but you don’t have enough airmiles (or cash) to upgrade your partner, so they’re stuck in 54G between a large man who’s using both armrests and a new mother who’s struggling to breastfeed. Another glass of Heidsieck? Don’t mind if you do.

This situation could easily cause friction. In 2018, Kirstie Allsopp sparked headlines when she declared that she and her husband flew up front, but parked their kids in Economy. Personally, I don’t see anything enormously problematic with this, so long as the children don’t cause a commotion unsupervised or kick the chairs in front of them. If you’ve earned Business Class, fly Business Class. Does any child really deserve those giant seats? As Kirstie herself declared: ‘Club class should be a huge treat that you've worked for. If kids get used to club class, what do they have to work towards?’ Well, quite.

Splitting couples is different and requires more delicate handling. You could be chivalrous and offer the business seat to your other half on the way back. But what if you land and have to head straight into meetings? You need to be fresh. You need that flat bed.

You could always smuggle a glass of Champagne back to 54G, or promise that you’ll keep your little bag of amenities for them. Perhaps your other half is an easy-going sort who can be mollified by an eye mask and a tube of toothpaste so small a mouse could pack it in his overnight bag.

You could (slightly more forcefully) point out that your company’s paying for the hotel, and you can expense various lunches and dinners, that it’s practically a free trip for them anyway. If you’re feeling romantic and bold, you could try and persuade a member of the cabin crew to make some sort of swooning declaration over the tannoy: ‘To the passenger in 54G, your partner would like you to know that you’re the love of their life and they do hope you’re enjoying the chicken or fish.’

Alternatively, take them to the lounge before the flight and get several glasses of Champagne down them, there and then. That should take the edge off things nicely.

Click here to read our review of BA's Business Class product, and here for Qatar's