The Business Class product that spawned a generation of knock-offs: What it’s like to fly in Qatar Airways’ Qsuite cabin

Qatar Airways’ Qsuite went into operation in 2017, but the way that people talk about it in hushed tones of something verging on reverence implies that it’s a lot newer — because when has the launch of a new airplane anything still been cause for conversation close to a decade on? Answer: never, with the possible exception of Concorde.

I’m going to spoil things a bit early and confirm that yes, Qsuite is the best Business Class cabin currently in the sky (at least, of the ones I’ve been fortunate enough to trial). It was a game-changing product. It introduced the concept of closing doors, now considered a modern-standard for long-haul travel, and flexible layouts that allowed groups and families to convert four centre seats into a singular pod-like space. It spawned a generation of knock-offs and impersonators, but managed to cling onto its well-deserved crown. Bravo to everyone involved.

The cabin

The Qsuite cabin is staggered in a 1-2-1 pattern. The even-numbered seats face forward; the odd-numbered seats face backwards and, in the case of ones on each side, they are closer to the window, offering up the maximum amount of privacy. If you’re ever confused about which seat to plump for, try entering your flight details into SeatGuru for the most up-to-date cabin plans and seat recommendations.

If I wanted to nitpick, I’d say that the impressive height of the dividing walls made it all feel a bit too oppressive, especially when boarding, but the bobbing heads of fellow passengers wandering down the aisle and peering over low-slung partitions is more annoying, so I won’t.

The seat

Every Qsuite seat feels like a miniature and very elegant cabin — in shades of cream and Qatar’s signature burgundy which I wish other airlines intent on sticking to shades of harsh, corporate grey and school uniform blue would take notice of.

The seats are comfortable — even more so when cabin staff make them up into beds complete with padded sheets — and come with two pillows, Diptyque amenity kits and pyjamas supplied by The White Company and branded with the Formula 1 (F1) logo (Qatar is a key global partner of the motorsport series). If I look back on all nighttime flights taken, I cannot remember so many adults quite so keen to change their clothes, jumping up out of their seats and in the direction of the loos as soon as the seatbelt light pinged off. There are sleek scone-style reading lights and storage space aplenty.

I’m keeping a very arbitrary track of my best night’s sky sleep and so far a flight from Doha back to London with Qatar ranks first.

Last year, the airline introduced a raft of updates including longer and wider beds, wireless charging capabilities and free-of-charge Starlink WiFi for passengers in every cabin. The latter is in the process of being rolled out with promises that it will be installed across the whole fleet by summer of this year. It is, Qatar says, strong enough for streaming and gaming.

However, the biggest and most exciting changes were reserved for the window seats which, up until that point, were not modifiable. Now, a new ‘Companion Suite’ can be formed using two window seats that face one another.

The food and drink

Middle East-based airlines have always excelled on the food front and typically offer interchangeable traditional and western options for each course. Qatar is no exception. Highlights include the F1-inspired puddings and non-alcoholic lime and mint drink for which there are multiple Reddit threads consisting of users swapping top tips and tricks for making it at home.

Why we like it

Long story short, I like it all, but highlights include the staff (especially Daniel, cabin crew, and Fatima at Hamad International Airport) and the flagship expansive Business Class Lounge — which has a games room, family areas, workstations and myriad dining options spread over multiple floors. The airline has other lounges in places such as Paris, Beirut, Singapore and London. If you’re transferring through Doha and have a tight connection time, the airline will arrange for you to be whisked from one gate to the next via electric golf buggy.

All that aside, the other best bit is simply how clean and polished everything is — something that should surely be a given at a Business Class price point, but, unfortunately, rarely is.

What we’d change

I’ve sat with my thoughts, twiddled my thumbs — and come up with nothing. And I’m not just saying that for the sake of it. I’ve chosen to fly with Qatar, via Doha, even when other airlines have offered direct flights to my final destination. And I likely will continue to do so.

On my most recent Qatar flight, I smugly disembarked first, only to run straight into the only other person at the luggage belt in Heathrow Terminal Two. A former boyfriend whom I’d managed to avoid for more than five years. He’d been on the same flight, a few rows in front. Imagine if we’d bumped into each other in the queue to change into our matching F1 pyjamas? This review might’ve read just a tad differently.