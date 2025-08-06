Sophia Money-Coutts: I’m going to stay with a friend in her holiday villa. Should I tip — and if so, how?
Many of us would rather fart in public than discuss money, but every now and then it’s unavoidable, writes our columnist.
Oof, the t-word. It’s a funny one, this; smacks of Edwardian shooting weekends. Leaving a note tucked coyly under the lamp on the bedside table? What is this, 1911? Still, tipping is greatly appreciated and good manners if you’re going to stay with friends this summer, especially friends who may have cleaners, gardeners, a pool man, a cook, a long-suffering nanny who’s been dumped with your own children as well as your friend’s all week, and so on and so on.
The best way to go about this is simply to ask your friend. Be upfront. Obviously some of us would obviously rather fart in public than discuss money, but every now and then it’s unavoidable. Sorry.
‘What should I leave in the way of tips?’ is an easy enough sentence to get out a few days before leaving, and your host will likely be grateful that you’ve raised the subject before they did. Either discretely slide them a few notes on the day of departure or leave some in your bedroom. One friend simply has an antique jar marked ‘opium' on the dresser in the kitchen of her French farmhouse and everyone throws their Euros into that. Unless otherwise instructed, I reckon €10 a night is a good rule of thumb.
If you’re staying somewhere remote, remember to have cash on you when you leave. It’s very easy, these days, to travel without it at all. But what happens then is you find yourself, as I did recently, running around a rural Provençal village, looking for the only working ATM. This involved a trip to the post office, some appallingly mangled French, and a hurried trip to the bank when it finally opened.
Rotten luck if you’re staying on a friend’s yacht as the tips tend to be much bigger. Go to the bank before you leave the marina.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sophia Money-Coutts is a freelance features writer and author; she was previously the Features Director at Tatler and appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece in 2022. She has written for The Standard, The Sunday Telegraph and The Times and has six books to her name.
-
-
Hide from your hay fever in a larch-clad Passive House in Surrey designed by an award-winning architect
Heron House might cost more than a pack of Piriteze, but it does come with three bedrooms and you'll save a fortune on bills.
-
Pamela Anderson, jellyfish and Mary Poppins feature in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 5, 2025
Tuesday's quiz asks how well you remember some very famous song lyrics and plumbs your knowledge of the actress.
-
Ford Ranger PHEV: The eco-pickup for campers, builders and post-apocalyptic survivalists
The Ranger PHEV might deviate from first principles, but it remains convincingly fit for purpose — and therefore highly desirable
-
Killer whales: The perilously rare and super-smart predator we risk loosing from British waters forever
They’ve recently made headlines for interfering with boats, but intelligent, family-focused and remarkably long-lived orcas–better known as killer whales–contain multitudes.
-
From Queen bees to Queen Camilla, how one woman built a multi-million pound beauty empire out of bee venom
Deborah Mitchell's skincare range has generated quite a buzz among celebrities including HRH and Victoria Beckham.
-
‘Though she be but little, she is fierce’: Everything you didn't know about sparrowhawks
Scourge of the bird feeder and a master of ‘shock and awe’ assassinations, the sparrowhawk pursues its quarry with such tenacity and unpredictability that it often blindsides its prey.
-
From James Bond to Centre Court, how terry towelling took the world by comfort
Terry towelling — whether it be clothing babies, adorning a poolside Bond or mopping tennis players’ brows — altered domestic life forever.
-
An ode to Britain's wildflowers, from the London bloom which grew in the craters of the Blitz, to the weather-predicting scarlet pimpernel
Decorating the land with their brilliant and varied hues, our native flora which operate as clocks, calendars and Nature’s medicine cabinet are blooming brilliant, says John Lewis-Stempel.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: If I’m sending a thank you card to a friend, do I really have to address it to ‘Mrs W Butler’ as if it’s 1928?
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
What everyone is talking about this week: This season's fashion is in an (Ivy) league of its own — just don't call it preppy
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.