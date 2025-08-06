'The greatest collection of Surrealism to emerge in recent history’: The contents of iconic art collector Pauline Karpidas’s London home are heading to auction
Works by Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso are included in the sale of the items in the collector's apartment which overlooks Hyde Park.
Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol — the best and most brilliant artists adorned the walls of Pauline Karpidas’s Hyde Park apartment in London and, this September, Sotheby's will be selling the paintings and its contents. With some 250 lots, the auction house is calling it ‘the greatest collection of Surrealism to emerge in recent history’. The sale is expected to fetch in excess of £60 million — the highest estimate ever placed on a single collection in the European branch of the auction house.
Highlights include the ethereal beauty of René Magritte’s ‘La Statue volante’ (estimated to be the bestseller of the collection, and to sell for between £9 million and £12 million); Andy Warhol’s pop-art reimagining of ‘The Scream (After Munch)’ (estimated to sell from between £2 million and £3 million) and Salvador Dalí’s portrait of his wife and lifelong muse, Gala.
Now 81, Pauline has been acquiring works and nurturing contemporary talent for the past 50 years. She is a patron of Damien Hirst, Sarah Lucas and Tracey Emin and has been the benefactor of the Tate in London for many years.
Out of this frankly delicious and often bizarre collection, plenty catches the eye. I admire Francis Picabia’s ‘Deux amies’ — a tangled embrace of flesh and fabric set on a deep-red sofa — and Jeff Koons’s ‘Poodle’, which is a statue of exactly what you’d imagine it would be (and a rather distinguished fellow he is too). The hauntingly isolated quartet of body parts set on a grey background of Magritte’s painting ‘La Race blanche’ also impresses (it would go well above my coffee machine), and it’s hard to imagine a world where I’d say no to being the proud owner of Claude Lalanne’s ‘Choupatte’ — who wouldn’t want a sculpture of a chicken with the head of a lettuce?
Dorothe Tanning's piece ‘Katchina and Her Soul’ (Katchina, I assume, is the adorably hesitant looking lhasa apso terrier in the bottom left of the painting) is the one I covet the most, however, with François-Xavier Lalanne’s monkey table, which has a glass top, coming in at a close second.
Pauline’s apartment itself is the real marvel, though. Thomas Boyd-Bowman of Sotheby’s has said: ‘I will never forget the moment I first entered Pauline’s London home — the captivating works of art that filled the rooms in every direction.’ A cacophony of colours and a celebration of art and the joy of creativity, it isn’t just the art in her home that transfixes the viewer; her bespoke furniture include two multicoloured Rouleaux sofas, designed by Jacques Grange and set on an animal print carpet, and a low brown coffee table by Mattia Bonetti. Behind this scene hangs a collection of evocative works, all united in their dedication to storytelling, which frame an understated dark wood fireplace. On the other side of the same room stand sculptures of various likenesses on a bookshelf, also designed by Bonetti — and which is a work of art in itself. In another room, a desk designed by André Dubreuil is resplendent in hues of gold and orange, with a collection of treasures displayed proudly on its surface. The pieces were arranged by the Grange and David Gill, the gallerist.
An elusive figure when it comes to the media despite her prominence in the art world, Pauline does not give interviews, but she has said: ‘Ever since my journey into the arts began, I have had the great honour of meeting a world of wonderful individuals who have made this collection possible.’
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
‘I have always seen myself as a temporary custodian for their creations, and it feels like the right moment for the pieces that make up my London home to find their next generation of custodians.’
Born Pauline Parry and raised in Manchester by a working-class family, she worked as a model and as a secretary before she moved to Athens in the 1960s. Here she opened a fashion boutique called My Fair Lady. It was in Athens where she met her shipping magnate husband Constantinos Karpidas, who introduced her to art, as well as Alexander Iolas, the legendary art dealer often credited with discovering Andy Warhol. Iolas helped her to curate her collection, after Pauline had charmed him out of early retirement. The Karpidas’s then relocated to Hydra, a Greek island. Constantinos died in 2005 and Pauline is now based in the USA, which is where her son lives. She is well known in the art world for her 2009 sale of the Warhol painting ‘200 One Dollar Bills’ in New York for $43.8 million (she had bought it 23 years prior for $383,000). This sale of the contents of her London home comes just two years after that of the contents of their home in Hydra, which sold for £35 million.
Oliver Barker, The Chairman of Sotheby’s in Europe, said of the sale: ‘There is simply no other collection like that of Pauline Karpidas’, calling her apartment a ‘special world of boldness, conviction and insatiable curiosity’ and a ‘tangible reflection of Pauline’s whimsical mind’.
The art historian and Country Life's art market correspondent Huon Mallalieu said that a sale of this level of surrealist art is ‘pretty rare’ and perfectly timed. ‘My own theory is that the market is beginning to turn, as it does… and the people who’ve been so big in the late-20th century are due for a period of decline,’ he explained. ‘So this may just be the time to do it, actually, before that really gets underway.’
The fine art consultant Robin Hereford called the items featured in the sale ‘fascinating to look at’, adding: ‘It's always nice to see a collection like this come onto the market, which has this sort of history behind it. It's been assembled over a long period of time with a good degree of what seems like consideration. You do see many collections that appear that have been put together slightly more hurriedly, and they don't always hang together as well as this one does.’
If he could take one item home with him from the sale it would be Yves Tanguy’s ‘Titre inconnu’. He explained: ‘I just love Yves Tanguy’s because you can make of it what you want. It's so wonderfully mysterious.’
And it is wonderful mystery, I think, that is what makes the spectacle of Pauline’s apartment such a triumph.
The collection will be offered on September 17-18 by Sotheby’s and there will be a public exhibition that will open on September 8
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
-
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: I’m going to stay with a friend in her holiday villa. Should I tip — and if so, how?
Many of us would rather fart in public than discuss money, but every now and then it’s unavoidable, writes our columnist.
-
Hide from your hay fever in a larch-clad Passive House in Surrey designed by an award-winning architect
Heron House might cost more than a pack of Piriteze, but it does come with three bedrooms and you'll save a fortune on bills.
-
‘To buy a vintage watch is to buy something with history, that’s lived a life’
Everything you need to know about the vintage watch world.
-
The piece I'd never part with: Howard Morgan and Leadbelly
A vigorous portrait of blues singer Lead Belly rekindles art dealer Sara Stewart’s memories of the infuriating genius Howard Morgan.
-
Ford Ranger PHEV: The eco-pickup for campers, builders and post-apocalyptic survivalists
The Ranger PHEV might deviate from first principles, but it remains convincingly fit for purpose — and therefore highly desirable
-
Maria de la Orden’s consuming passions: Dark chocolate, Hockney and the diamond accessories that remind her of her family
The Paris-based designer of sophisticated clothing gives Country Life a peek into the things she loves the most.
-
From James Bond to Centre Court, how terry towelling took the world by comfort
Terry towelling — whether it be clothing babies, adorning a poolside Bond or mopping tennis players’ brows — altered domestic life forever.
-
Princess, patron and purveyor of the arts: The Princess of Wales unveils her own ‘mini display’ at V&A East Storehouse
The Princess of Wales has curated a wide-ranging display of objects, now on display at the newly opened V&A East Storehouse.
-
Levison Wood: Trekking the Nile, near-death experiences and why nothing beats a cup of tea and a piece of toast
The adventurer, explorer, writer and film-maker Levison Wood joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.
-
Fancy a date at the Tate? London galleries are staying open later to fuel surging Gen Z interest
Tate Modern, the home of contemporary art in London, has announced that they will open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday nights — after a recent surge in younger visitors.