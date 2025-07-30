Princess, patron and purveyor of the arts: The Princess of Wales unveils her own ‘mini display’ at V&A East Storehouse
The Princess of Wales has curated a wide-ranging display of objects, now on display at the newly opened V&A East Storehouse.
HRH The Princess of Wales can now add ‘Curator’ to her CV — following the announcement that she has handpicked her own display at the now open V&A East Storehouse.
The Princess, who is the V&A Royal Patron, has chosen an Oliver Messel-designed costume, worn by actress Diana Vere in The Royal Ballet’s 1960 production of The Sleeping Beauty; a watercolour study of a forest glade by Peter Rabbit author Beatrix Potter; and a 17th century Qing dynasty porcelain vase from Jingdezhen, China, among other treasures.
The assortment of objects is one of more than 100 ever-changing ‘mini displays’, available to view on the sides and ends of the museum’s storage racking. A totally unique concept, V&A East Storehouse will immerse visitors among more than half a million works, spanning a multitude of creative disciplines. It will operate along the lines of a ‘working museum’ with guests encouraged to embark on an extensive, self-guided experience through the hundreds of metres of storage space. Something specific that you want to see? You’ll be able to guarantee time in front of it using the V&A’s new ‘Order an Object’ service — which is free of charge and available seven days a week.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Princess of Wales has form when it comes to all things art and culture. She studied History of Art at the University of St Andrews, is a keen amateur photographer and earlier this year opened an interactive trail for young children at the National Portrait Gallery, intended to help support their mental and emotional development. Last month, she was given a behind-the-scenes tour by the V&A’s curatorial team who explained why certain objects are collected and how they are cared for and conserved. According to the Museum, her own ‘Makers and Creators’ display ‘brings together objects [that] celebrate past makers and creators, and show how historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art and creativity today.'
V&A East Storehouse is open Monday to Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 10am to 6pm, and on Thursday and Saturday, 10am to 10pm; The Princess of Wales’s curated edit is on display until early 2026
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
