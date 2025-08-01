Maria de la Orden’s consuming passions: Dark chocolate, Hockney and the diamond accessories that remind her of her family
The Paris-based designer of sophisticated clothing gives Country Life a peek into the things she loves the most.
Maria de le Orden’s clothing brand promises ‘sophistication’. Vivid fabrics shimmer and her feminine yet timeless pieces flatter the female form; only a woman knows how to make clothes like this. They scream ‘girlish fun’ and ‘professional elegance’ all at once: think maxi Claudine collars, ruching, and tasteful peplum detailing.
The origin of the brand started in Maria’s home city of Madrid, where she designed a collection of brightly coloured jackets that were beloved by her friends. Things took off on social media and Laura de la Révélière was recruited in 2019 to develop the project further. Maria, now based in Paris, also co-founded the chic fashion brand La Veste (which is French for ‘blazer’) along with Spanish designer Blanca Miró Scrimieri. She’s also the co-founder of Maison Ola, a luxury headwear and accessories brand.
But what are her Consuming Passions?
Your aesthetic hero
Dries Van Noten. His work is a masterclass in emotion through fabric — how prints, textures, and colour can tell a story without saying a word. I’ve always admired his fearless yet refined use of pattern and how he layers richness with subtlety. There’s something deeply intelligent and poetic about his vision; it feels like he’s dressing people not just for the day, but for a whole inner world.
The best present you've ever received
A handwritten letter accompanied by a surprise trip. It was the kind of gift that showed a personal touch, which to me is more valuable than anything bought from a store.
A hotel you could go back and back to
Alcuzcuz, in Málaga. There’s something timeless about it — lush, quiet, and effortlessly elegant. It has a real charm, the kind that doesn’t try too hard but stays with you. I always leave feeling calmer, as though I’ve been reset. The interiors, by Jaime Parladé — who was a friend of my family — bring an interesting mix of Andalusian tradition, colonial touches, and lived-in warmth. His style is layered and soulful, full of character and nuance. It’s not just a hotel, it’s a home with history, heart, and that rare atmosphere you can’t manufacture.
Who would play you in a film about your life?
Marion Cotillard. She has this emotional depth that feels both grounded and mysterious. I admire her ability to move fluidly between vulnerability and strength. She doesn't just play characters, she inhabits them.
What gets you up in the morning?
Breakfast and coffee. But, beyond that, the small rituals of the day: light filtering through the curtains, the first quiet moment before emails or meetings. There’s something sacred about those early minutes.
Do you collect anything?
Yes. Antique Compagnie des Indes plates. I'm fascinated by their history, their journey across continents, and the stories they carry in their designs. Each one is a little artefact of trade, taste and time.
Your most memorable meal
Zucchini pasta at Lo Scoglio, by the sea. It’s a simple dish, but unforgettable — the zucchini barely cooked, the pasta perfectly al dente, and everything tasting of sunshine and salt air. Lo Scoglio is a magic place: a family-run restaurant in Italy where almost all the vegetables come straight from their own garden.
The last podcast you listened to
A business podcast featuring Christel Heydemann, the CEO of Orange France. She was thoughtful and sharp with a clear vision.
What would you take to a desert island?
Dark chocolate, always — I’m completely obsessed with Hu chocolate, especially the one with cashew butter. A really good bathing suit would be essential — one that makes me feel both comfortable and strong, ready for swimming or just lounging in the sun. And of course, a wide-brim hat.
A book you've found inspiring
In Praise of Shadows by Jun'ichirō Tanizaki. It’s a small book, but it reshaped how I see beauty — especially the quiet, hidden kind. The way he meditates on light, shadow, and imperfection feels like an antidote to modern excess. It's understated, poetic and deeply inspiring.
An exhibition that has really impressed you
David Hockney’s show in Paris. It was exuberant and completely immersive. What struck me most was his ability to continuously reinvent his style and embrace new mediums, even digital ones, with childlike curiosity.
Your favourite painting
Something from Cy Twombly’s Bacchus series. They’re wild, red, and overwhelming in the best way. The energy is so strong — like the paint is moving. There’s something raw and emotional about them, almost like a shout. I love how they feel both ancient and personal, powerful but also strangely beautiful.
What possession would you never sell?
My two gold bangles, each engraved with one of my children’s names in tiny diamonds. I wear them almost every day, and they remind me of what really matters no matter where I am or what I’m doing.
What music do you work to?
Usually soft soul or jazz from the 1960s and 1970s. Al Green always brings warmth into the room, and Nina Simone’s voice is like an old friend — moody, complex, unflinchingly honest. That era of music has this grounding emotional quality that helps me focus, even when I’m surrounded by visual chaos.
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
