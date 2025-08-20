Defanging the Gardens Trust will hurt our most precious landscapes
The Government has proposed to remove the Garden Trust's position as a statutory consultee in planning permissions for up to 1,700 historic landscapes and gardens in order to speed up building.
There is nothing so disappointing as the discovery that a favourite view has suddenly been despoiled: a line of radio masts has been added, a field of solar panels, a large modern house that’s been plopped onto the landscape.
Thankfully, however, this does not happen too often and much of that is attributable to The Gardens Trust, a key bulwark against unsuitable development. However, this role is now under threat following the Government’s proposal, announced earlier this year, to remove the charity’s position as a statutory consultee in planning permissions for up to 1,700 historic landscapes and gardens in order to speed up building. The trust has been fundraising to fight this proposal.
The Gardens Trust’s mission is largely carried out with minimal fanfare, yet, without its work conserving, researching and campaigning, some of Britain’s loveliest places might have been irreparably damaged. In the garden at Warmley in Gloucestershire, former home of the 18th-century Quaker industrialist William Champion, the trust helped block the expansion of a mobile-home park. This would have infringed upon the Warmley Giant, a statue of Neptune that is the country’s largest garden statue and its oldest concrete one.
In Endsleigh (above and main image) in Devon, it stopped the building of a holiday cottage that would have scarred the sightline of a Humphry Repton masterpiece. At Leeds Abbey in Kent, the local branch has been pushing for the safeguarding and restoration of the ‘regrettably unregistered’ Capability Brown landscape.
As a statutory consultee in the English planning system, currently the trust must be informed whenever a planning application might affect a garden or landscape under its remit. These include the 1,700 on Historic England’s Register of Historic Parks and Gardens meriting special historic interest. The charity is a protector against local authorities keen to push through changes and its role ensures that radical decisions are not taken without due consideration.
‘We don’t recognise ourselves in the Government’s characterisation of statutory consultees,’ reads a statement from the trust, which has recently supported, with some reservations, the Lawn Tennis Association’s plans for Wimbledon Park, London SW19. ‘We only rarely miss the 21-day response deadline and, last year, objected to less than 10% of our consultations, with the remainder of our responses being simply supportive advice… The Government claims these reforms will speed up housing delivery, but at what cost?
'Our expertise ensures that development is done sensitively, respecting all that these special places have to offer while still allowing for progress.’
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This article first appeared in the August 20 issue of Country Life. For more information on how to subscribe, click here
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
A new gilded age: Sir David Attenborough christens a rare golden eaglet
The first golden eagle to fledge from the nest of a translocated bird has been rewarded with a name selected by Sir David Attenborough.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: Can I get away with flying Business Class if my other half is in Economy?
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
‘I was rather excited, not remotely daunted... With hindsight, I should have been': The 25-year creation of the gardens of Glenarm Castle
Pay a visit to the gardens at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim — home of Randal and Aurora McDonnell — is hard to credit that nearly all of the present garden was made this century, marvels Kathryn Bradley-Hole. Photographs by Clive Nichols.
-
Patrick Galbraith: 'The publishing company I had just begun working for went pop pretty spectacularly. Capitalism is a bucking bronco and occasionally you hit the ground'
Our columnist discovers that being in your early 30s can be quite confusing.
-
The pinnacle of the English style of gardening, as fine today as it was a century ago
Charles Quest-Ritson has just returned to Great Dixter for the first time in years — and it's 'the high point of all my garden visiting for a long time. I cannot recommend it too highly'.
-
The curious incident of the vanishing glasshouses: Country Life's photographs are all that remains of these awe-inspiring structures
The ‘winter garden’ and the ‘terraced grounds of exquisite beauty’ were two of Cherkley Court’s featured attractions. They were advertised for sale in Country Life in 1910 — and then they vanished.
-
Art saved for the nation? Not enough, it would seem
The recent publication of a report on export control of art from the UK makes depressing reading.
-
Eat up your daylilies: The underappreciated east Asian flower that's a marvel in the kitchen
Mark Diacono was at first suspicious of cutting the stem of a gorgeous red daylily, until he realised how delicious they are.
-
'Knoll offers a masterclass in the adaptability of grass': The Dorset garden that went from tourist attraction to specialist nursery
Tilly Ware visits Knoll Gardens in Dorset, which offers a masterclass in grasses and how to make your garden stay beautiful for longer.
-
The quiet corner of Suffolk where the country pub is thriving — and why it matters
Pubs are more than just a place for a drink, they are the heartbeat of rural communities. Agromenes celebrates their survival.