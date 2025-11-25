Nothing is more important than trust, and our institutions would be wise not to undermine it
From big businesses marking their own homework, to the debacle at the BBC, trust has never been more important.
When the world caved in for the BBC’s establishment, one of its longest-running, most understated programmes scored a prodigious hit. Countryfile out-Clarksoned Clarkson! The episode showed how British vegetable farmers are fighting back at the devastation caused by drought and flood. It was spot on. It showed exactly how difficult modern farming is and pulled no punches on the serious effects of a changing climate and the threat it poses to food supplies. At the same time, it celebrated the remarkable advances in genetics that are giving farmers a real chance to combat the existential threat to their businesses.
After the second-worst harvest in our history, vegetable producers, centred in Lincolnshire, are turning to new varieties of cauliflower and broccoli that are more able to with stand the extremes of weather. Countryfile took us on a fascinating journey through the meticulous process by which breeders created resilient varieties that could cope with the fast-changing weather patterns and even benefit from the overall warming so that crops could be grown throughout the year. It was the BBC at its best: accurate and thoughtful information well presented, holding the audience gripped by serious content. It reminded us of how fortunate we are to have the BBC, in spite of its lapses.
Not that we should ignore those lapses. They undermine the trust that is essential to the institution. The biased editing of Panorama gave serious grounds for concern, but there is also no doubt that the furore it engendered was co-ordinated and exploited by the commercial and political interests that find the independence of the BBC inconvenient. They would much prefer the free-for-all of the US media and the lowering of standards that would result. That is why, even though it is imperative the BBC puts its house in order, we should not give credence to the extremist opponents who use every opportunity to undermine a great British institution of which we should be proud.
That makes it all the more important that the BBC regains our trust. Trust is the key ingredient and that goes, not only for national institutions, but for commercial businesses as well. Trust takes years to create and yet can be lost in days. What has happened to the BBC is a lesson to be learned much more widely; it is especially important for food producers and farmers. Their customers increasingly worry about diet and health and about security of food supply. From the local independent grocer to giants such as Tesco and Waitrose, shoppers trust their chosen providers. They must never feel that they have been misled or that they were not given the information to enable them to make proper choices.
This is a timely warning, as a number of big brands have moved away from commitments to independently assured standards. We have seen Cadbury’s owner Mondalez resile from the Fairtrade label as a guarantee of proper supplier protection and replace it with the assurance of its own internal standards. Last week, the Coca-Cola-owned Innocent replaced the independent certification of the Rainforest Alliance with its own, internally guaranteed, standards.
Businesses claim that the external verification is less applicable than their own bespoke system. This is a dangerous policy. Big business is inevitably mistrusted. Self-regulation does not inspire trust. Organisations such as the Marine Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, the Rainforest Alliance have their limitations, but they are independent and inspire trust. Businesses that dump external overview risk losing that trust.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Agromenes is Country Life's countryside crusader. They have written about rural issues in the magazine each week for the past 25 years.
-
-
A wreck's renaissance: The 150-year-old mill that was falling apart stone by stone, now a beautiful Highland home ready for the next century and a half
Bogbain Mill's award-winning transformation was a labour of love for the owner, but it's now time for them to move on.
-
The Budget: What do we need to fix a broken countryside, and what will we get?
With the Autumn Budget looming, countryside and heritage organisations reveal what they are hoping to hear to fix the turmoil — and what they are dreading
-
The Budget: What do we need to fix a broken countryside, and what will we get?
With the Autumn Budget looming, countryside and heritage organisations reveal what they are hoping to hear to fix the turmoil — and what they are dreading
-
The Labour government of the 1970s saved our country houses. Will a Labour government of the 2020s save our country churches?
Why not invest to save the most valuable community resources we have, perfectly placed at the heart of communities?
-
William Hanson's 39 steps to being a gentleman
Many have attempted to update the codes of gentlemanly conduct for 2025, but as, William Hanson shows, the timeless rules are still the best ones
-
Athena: This Government must open its eyes to the contribution that heritage and culture can make to our economy
Heritage is a forgotten driver of growth laments our cultural crusader.
-
‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the second best time is now'
Now is the time to firstly, hug a tree, and secondly, plant some more — in increasingly imaginative ways.
-
Nôtre-Dame: An over-crowded Parisian triumph
Athena visits the re-built French wonder, and is more than impressed by the restoration work that has been completed so far.
-
Agromenes: Evolution, not revolution, is what we need for a green and sustainable future
The short-term pain of a green transition will be worth it in the long run. What we need is some bold vision to get there.
-
The proposed National Gallery extension is a ray of light in a stormy sector
The announcement of a new wing for one of the nation's top art galleries 'is a transformative initiative undertaken through private philanthropy to clear and universal benefit. What is there not to celebrate?'