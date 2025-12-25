Mark Hedges: It's been an exceptional year for Country Life, but the hard work would be in vain without readers — and for that you have my very greatest thanks

Dear Readers,

I had never made crab apple jelly before, but this year there was such a bumper crop for all autumn fruits that I had to give it a go. The resulting jars of glossy, pink jelly will be presents for the rest of my family on Christmas Day.

Mark is regularly inspired by the walks he goes on with Tiger the labrador. (Image credit: Richard Cannon for Country Life)

Christmas is the crescendo of the Country Life year with the Advent and Double Issues, but last January, we invested in our digital platforms with lots of ideas and new staff. It has been a remarkable success and more than one million readers now consume Country Life online, every month.

Editing Country Life is inspired by the seasons, and I go for lots of walks with my dog Tiger to see what mood the countryside is in that week. Looking back, I realise that 2025 was a year of two halves: a muddy, dank spring followed by a very dry summer — which was fabulous for the rose growers and disastrous for farmers and their crops.

Sir David Beckham and Mark Hedges at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Sir David recently announced that he would be co-designing The King's garden at the 2026 iteration. (Image credit: Courtney Louise Photography for Country Life)

Personal highlights include our Renaissance of the Country House issue — which has been 50 years in the making since the V&A’s landmark exhibition ‘The Destruction the Country House’, in 1975 — and the issue edited by Sir David Beckham. I first met our guest editor more than two years ago at a lunch given by Guy and Jacqui Ritchie and it was evident that his love for the countryside and the magazine would make him ideal for the role.

Indeed, 2025 was a sterling one for us, but 2026 is set to be exceptional, too, because we are expanding our luxury and travel content — in print and online. In the spring, we will be at Chelsea for our second consecutive year. I hope to see as many of you there as possible. We will also celebrate the return of our Monaco issue. Lastly, I am delighted to announce that The King has given us permission to cover the architecture of Buckingham Palace.

The King unveiled the restoration of Sandringham's gardens inside the November 12, 2025, issue. He has since given us permission to cover the architecture of Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Photo ©Millie Pilkington/HM The King)

The most remarkable thing about Country Life is that it is published every week in print and every day online — and is hugely successful. For that, my debt is to the astonishingly talented team who work to make it so eclectic, interesting and fun. However, all that would be in vain without readers and for that you have my very greatest thanks.

I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Yours sincerely,

Mark Hedges

Editor-in-Chief