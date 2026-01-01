What to expect from Country Life in 2026

Where does all the time go?

It’s been (almost) exactly a year since the Country Life website was relaunched, which both feels like yesterday and also a decade ago. For a brand that celebrates the long-standing institutions of both the country and its countryside, it can feel like not much ever changes, but this year at least, much has changed for the magazine and its online offering.



We’ve produced a lot of good features, from selling dinosaurs at auction, polemics on the Millennial fascination with Pride and Prejudice, and the best way to make bespoke ice sculptures, to looking at the trials and tribulations of life on the North Coast 500, why living outside of London as a young person is great, and what kind of fashion house would best dress your dog (and one cat). We’ve interviewed Mark Gatiss, Jennifer Garner, Fred Sirieix, Elizabeth Day and Matt the cartoonist. We’ve spent days on the Calf of Man chasing Manx Shearwaters. We’ve written about travel, luxury, the Arts, motoring and, of course, nothing beats the property.

In short, it’s been a busy year, and it’s been a pleasure to share all these stories with you on our brand new website. The good news is that we are going to do it all again next year, both in print and online, and while there is much that we can’t tell you, below is a brief snapshot of what you can expect from us next year.

'2026 will be more of the same, which is the very best of the UK and the rest of the world, and the people, places, plants and animals that make the countryside so special'

For starters, much more of the things that you love: first-person stories reported by our brilliant team of writers and contributors, focusing on the countryside, nature, the Arts, history, homes and gardens. We’re upping our work in the world of travel, finding the best places to visit, and telling the stories of people around the world to make you feel like a local wherever you are. We’ll be writing more about luxury, bringing the lives of the world’s best craftspeople to a screen near you and showcasing the best makers of the finest objects, because it's nice to think about nice things.

There will be plenty more special issues, focusing on the best interiors, naughty dogs, England, Monaco, fine art, Gentleman’s Life, antiques and the restoration of the country house. We’ll be celebrating our American cousins for their 250th birthday, and the architecture team has an exclusive look at one of the most famous royal buildings in the world.

So, 2026 will be more of the same, which is the very best of the UK and the rest of the world, and the people, places, plants and animals that make the countryside so special. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

And lastly, a very happy new year from everyone here at Country Life, and we look forward to seeing you in 2026.