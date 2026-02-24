Country Life February 25, 2026
Country Life February 25, 2026 kicks off the search for Britain's naughtiest dog, revels in glass architecture and celebrates the pubs that inspired greatness.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Do you own Britain’s naughtiest dog?
Calling all cheeky canines — COUNTRY LIFE is on a mission to find the most mischievous mutts in the land
I’ve got you, babe
John Lewis-Stempel marvels atNature’s symbiotic relationships, from barnacles hitching a ride on whales to birds debugging deer
The pubs that made history
Ashleigh Arnott raises a glass to DNA discovery, D-Day planning and Stilton’s exalted status on a pub crawl to end all pub crawls
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Interiors
Tiffany Daneff admires an Oxfordshire garden’s bespoke green-house and Amelia Thorpe picks out glorious garden buildings
Baroness Jan Royall’s favourite painting
The former Somerville principal chooses a striking work by an alumna of the Oxford college
Country-house treasure
John Goodall unearths a 2,500-year-old Assyrian carving at Eastnor Castle, Herefordshire
Legacy of the aesthete bachelor
Contrary to popular belief, the National Trust’s portfolio is largely founded on the wealth of single male donors, reveals Michael Hall
The legacy
With Crufts on the horizon, Agnes Stamp hails Florence Nagle’s campaign for Kennel Club reform
Scale model
David Profumo profiles the lake-dwelling charr, a dandyish fish as ‘beautiful as a butterfly’
It’s alive!
Tom Howells meets the British producers rediscovering the flavour of fermented foods such as kefir, kombucha and kraut
A lapwing and a prayer
John Lewis-Stempel is lifted by the heart-warming sight of Vanellus vanellus picking over the Big Field in February
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White shares the latest in jackets, jewellery and fragrances, as Rankin reveals his favourite things
Dear Daphne
Winter-flowering daphnes are a must for every garden, says Charles Quest-Ritson, who shares his favourite varieties
Brown study
Harry Pearson traces the story of Britain’s love of brown sauce from Hoe’s and HP to Daddies
Travel
In a new series exploring the best places to visit in the UK, Mark Hedges enjoys the delights of Cornwall’s rugged coastline
Arts & antiques
Ruth Fainlight treasures her Sibyls poems as a link to lost friends Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, she tells Carla Passino
Reaching for the stars
George III set a trend for the Royal Family to be cheerleaders for scientific advancement, as Matthew Dennison discovers
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.