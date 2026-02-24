Country Life February 25, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Do you own Britain’s naughtiest dog?

Calling all cheeky canines — COUNTRY LIFE is on a mission to find the most mischievous mutts in the land

I’ve got you, babe

John Lewis-Stempel marvels atNature’s symbiotic relationships, from barnacles hitching a ride on whales to birds debugging deer

The pubs that made history

Ashleigh Arnott raises a glass to DNA discovery, D-Day planning and Stilton’s exalted status on a pub crawl to end all pub crawls

Interiors

Tiffany Daneff admires an Oxfordshire garden’s bespoke green-house and Amelia Thorpe picks out glorious garden buildings

Baroness Jan Royall’s favourite painting

The former Somerville principal chooses a striking work by an alumna of the Oxford college

Country-house treasure

John Goodall unearths a 2,500-year-old Assyrian carving at Eastnor Castle, Herefordshire

Legacy of the aesthete bachelor

Contrary to popular belief, the National Trust’s portfolio is largely founded on the wealth of single male donors, reveals Michael Hall

The legacy

With Crufts on the horizon, Agnes Stamp hails Florence Nagle’s campaign for Kennel Club reform

Scale model

David Profumo profiles the lake-dwelling charr, a dandyish fish as ‘beautiful as a butterfly’

It’s alive!

Tom Howells meets the British producers rediscovering the flavour of fermented foods such as kefir, kombucha and kraut

A lapwing and a prayer

John Lewis-Stempel is lifted by the heart-warming sight of Vanellus vanellus picking over the Big Field in February

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White shares the latest in jackets, jewellery and fragrances, as Rankin reveals his favourite things

Dear Daphne

Winter-flowering daphnes are a must for every garden, says Charles Quest-Ritson, who shares his favourite varieties

Brown study

Harry Pearson traces the story of Britain’s love of brown sauce from Hoe’s and HP to Daddies

Travel

In a new series exploring the best places to visit in the UK, Mark Hedges enjoys the delights of Cornwall’s rugged coastline

Arts & antiques

Ruth Fainlight treasures her Sibyls poems as a link to lost friends Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, she tells Carla Passino

Reaching for the stars

George III set a trend for the Royal Family to be cheerleaders for scientific advancement, as Matthew Dennison discovers

And much more