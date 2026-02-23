A Cambridgeshire cottage that was once home to a Cold War poet, five miles from 'the home of horse racing'

The Cambridgeshire cottage that was once home to the Scottish poet and critic Edwin Muir has come to the market with Cheffins.

Born on a farm in the Orkney Islands in 1887, Muir married Willa Anderson in 1919 and the couple spent a few years living in Prague, then in Czechoslovakia, Dresden in Germany and Salzburg and Vienna in Austria. Together, they worked on influential translations of German-language writers and were the first to translate works by Franz Kafka into English.

Priory Cottage, in Swaffham Prior, was Muir’s home for the last three years of his life and it was where he wrote some of his best-known Cold War-based poems. He died in 1959.

His wife wrote about finding the cottage in her book, Belonging: ‘Most old Engli