The Norfolk home of the grandmother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has come to the market Lady Fermoy's former home Uphall is on the market, with 11 bedrooms, endless charm and a Victorian swimming pond in the gardens. By Toby Keel published 7 February 2026 in Features Uphall is a beautiful Georgian house that backs on to the Sandringham Estate.