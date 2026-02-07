Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

The Norfolk home of the grandmother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has come to the market

Lady Fermoy's former home Uphall is on the market, with 11 bedrooms, endless charm and a Victorian swimming pond in the gardens.

Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features
Property for Sale
Uphall is a beautiful Georgian house that backs on to the Sandringham Estate.
(Image credit: Sowerbys)