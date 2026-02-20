A 350-year-old estate in Barbados that’s hosted royals and Helen Mirren, furnished with 400 potted plants
Oh, and it comes with 400 pot plants.
His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, then Prince Edward, and the Duke of Sussex likely felt at home when they dined at grand Lancaster Great House, a sugar-pink, shuttered mansion on Barbados’s west coastline.
The colonial-era estate was constructed during the Jacobean period and later renovated to fit a Georgian aesthetic. And plenty of the original features dating back to 1674 survive, including architectural details and the entrance gates. The principal residence comprises four generously-sized bedrooms and three bathrooms; a charming one-bedroom garden cottage with a loft is perfectly set up for guests or staff.