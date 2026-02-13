Part Scottish castle, part French chateau, part Gothic fantasy: The $60 million home in the heart of the wealthiest village in Texas

Nobody loves a Scottish castle more than we do at Country Life. Or so we thought until we came across a place called 'The Lodge at Hunters Creek'.

If you're thinking what we thought upon hearing the name, you'd be right: the name makes it sound like a log cabin in the wilderness. Instead, this is a home that's quite an extraordinary building — like a cross between a Highland mansion, a Belle Epoque apartment in Paris and a five-star resort in Thailand, all wrapped up in an exclusive enclave in Texas. It's the sort of place you could imagine Batman living; and it's currently for sale at a dollar under $60 million — or just under £45 million at the present exchange rate.