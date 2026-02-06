When is a cottage not a cottage? When it's a spectacular, glass-walled lakehouse making waves in 'Heated Rivalry'

What, exactly, constitutes a cottage? It’s a question which I fear modern television audiences may find tough to answer. According to Heated Rivalry, the recent hit television show in which two ice hockey players go from enemies to lovers (and whose lead actors, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, took part in the Winter Olympics torch relay in January), a cottage is akin to a Frank Lloyd Wright-adjacent building on the banks of Canada’s Lake Muskoka.

Would a cottage by any other name look so quaint? (Image credit: Adrien Ozimek for Trevor McIvor Architect Inc)

Not quite what you were expecting? I’ll explain. In the series’s penultimate episode, Williams’ character invites Storrie’s to his cottage so they can spend more time together away from prying eyes. Storrie first refuses, but eventually relents. The phrase ‘coming to the cottage’ has since become Gen Z-shorthand for seeing through commitments.

The only trouble is the ‘cottage’ in question is actually a 232-square-metre lakefront home by Trevor McIvor Architects, which has more in common with Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin Estate in Wisconsin than a humble abode with a thatched roof somewhere in the country. At first I thought ‘coming to the cottage’ was a cheeky double entendre, but that too was a red herring.

It was the architects themselves who named the edifice Barlochan Cottage, presumably to entice buyers wishing to live somewhere cozy and bucolic with all the amenities of a modern house (admittedly appealing).