This is quite possibly the greatest clifftop house in the world, and it's on the market right now

Sometimes you come across a house so instantly astonishing that it's hard not to have a purely instinctive reaction. There's no higher-consciousness involved, no processing the details of artistry, architecture or history to appreciate what's on offer. Instead, there's just a pit-of-the-stomach reaction: wow.

Eagles on Motuarohia is just such a place. Wow indeed.

(Image credit: Barfoot & Thompson)

This house sits on the highest point of an island known as Motuarohia Island or Roberton Island, in the seas off New Zealand's North Island. The nearest town is Russell, which is three or four hours' drive north from Auckland.