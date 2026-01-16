Tropical paradises for sale, from a breathtaking rainforest lodge in Brazil to a 144-acre private island in The Bahamas

An island of your own: Clove Cay. (Image credit: Knight Frank)

The Exumas consist of a string of 365 islands in the Bahamas, across the warm Caribbean waters south-east of Nassau — and this property is a rare chance to own one of those islands outright. It's an unspoilt, 144-acre dream island with swathes of jungle, white sand beaches and turquoise seas — seas which are sheltered by barrier islands ensuring calm, protected beaches ideal for swimming and watersports.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

On top of all that, Clove Cay is close enough to Grand Exuma Airport (a 17-mile drive followed by a four-mile boat ride) to make it relatively straightforward to get to. It's ripe for someone to make this their own private paradise: there is a house on the island, albeit now dilapidated, and a boat ramp and a pier are in place. It should make restoring this island to glory a little easier.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

A six-bedroom hilltop lodge on the island of Koh Samui, this is a house for partying: it has the usual cinema and games room facilities you'd expect, as well a 25-metre infinity pool, but it also has its own private nightclub.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

Thankfully, three of the bedrooms are described as 'master suites' in their own separate pavilions, so multi-generational groups can let their hair down without keeping each other up all night.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

The rainforests and beaches of Brazil meet Scandinavian design at this exotic, secluded and eye-wateringly beautiful lodge in Bahia, half-way up the country's east coast.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

What a job they've done: it's not one home, but instead a series of interconnected bungalows ideal for large groups coming together — and the beauty of the place speaks for itself.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

It sits within a gated community called Barracuda Villas, meaning that as well as having hotel-style facilities on site, you can also rent the villa out through the company when not staying here.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

For sale via Christie’s International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

A location right on what the agents call 'the most sought-after west coast beaches in Barbados' is the starting point of this property in St Peter — but the rest of the place is equally compelling.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills)

There is a six-bedroom main house, a four-bedroom guest house, huge rooms, high ceilings, exquisitely-kept grounds, everything from a billiard room to a cocktail louge... and of course sunsets to die for. The dream.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty)

'A masterclass in elegance and tranquility' say the agents of this 15,675 sq ft house within the gated community of Xanadu, Old Fort Bay, near Nassau.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty) (Image credit: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty) (Image credit: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty)

There are six bedrooms, somehow 12 bathrooms, Parisian-inspired design within and a setting right on the beach that speaks for itself. As does the fact that the upholstery in the master suite is cashmere. Extraordinary.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty) (Image credit: Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty)

For sale via Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty — see more details and pictures.