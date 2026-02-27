A Caribbean home with its own nightclub, down the road from a perfect beach and a pre-Columbian castle

I opened my emails the other day, and found a message with a single word at the top: 'Ooooh!'

As openers go, it was a good one (certainly better than 'To Whom It May Concern', or 'Dear Country Living Team') — not for its literary elegance, of course, but for its promise of what was to come.

So, I scrolled down to see what my colleague Rosie had forwarded, and as I did a word emerged from my own mouth: 'Ooooh!'

If you've made it this far, I'm going to assume that you've already had the same reaction to the house on this page: a £9 million retreat called Casa Luna on Mexico's Caribbean coast, in a place called Tulum.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate / Mexico Luxury Properties)

Casa Luna, or 'House of the Moon', has everything, and when I say 'everything', I'm including: 13 bedrooms; 19 bathrooms; a sculpture in the hallway; a pool with a swim-up bar; a golf simulator room; a yoga deck erected among the treetops; and an entire nightclub in the basement, complete with full bar, VIP zones, an LED dance floor and a dedicated DJ booth.