A 'wildly romantic' castle that once hosted royalty and supermodels, saved from ruin and ready for a new family to make it their home

It’s fair to say that Glyn Cywarch, an evocative 17th century Jacobean manor nestled in Snowdonia National Park, is not your run-of-the-mill rental home.

Built in 1616, this Grade II*–listed house sits on an unspoilt stretch of the north Wales coastline, close to the vast golden sands of Harlech Beach, the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Harlech Castle and Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales, and the Italianesque village of Portmeirion.

Yet Glyn Cywarch’s off-the-beaten-track location hasn’t deterred high-profile visitors over the years. They have ranged from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to — perhaps more unexpectedly — supermodels Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

For Glyn Cywarch is the ancestral home of the Ormsby-Gores, a family that is no stranger to the headlines. In recent years, they have breathed new life into the sprawling house, with interiors led by Amanda Harlech, described by Vogue as a muse to designers John Galliano and Karl Lagerfeld, and her daughter, Tallulah, a fashion stylist and consultant.

Since then, Glyn Cywarch has been available for private bookings, events and short stays . Now, though, the family is seeking a long-term tenant for this secluded 11-bedroom home, and it's on the rental market via Carter Jonas for £5,000 per month with a minimum 12-month term .

This latest chapter in Glyn Cywarch’s history started in 2016, when Francis Ormsby-Gore, the sixth Baron Harlech and Amanda’s former husband, died. The house passed to their son, Jasset — Tallulah’s brother. At the time, Glyn Cywarch was in desperate need of some TLC.

‘There had been fire damage, water damage, ivy growing inside — you name it,' wrote wrote Amanda Harlech in Vogue in 2023. 'I suppose you could say there was something wildly romantic about all that, but it was a Grade II*–listed building, teetering on the edge of ruin.’

A treasure trove of family possessions was auctioned in 2017 to help fund the restoration. Among the items was correspondence revealing that Sir David Ormsby-Gore, the fifth Baron Harlech, had proposed marriage to Jackie Kennedy. A former British ambassador to the US, he was said to be a close friend of the Kennedy family and an advisor to President John F. Kennedy.

The restoration of Glyn Cywarch, carried out using traditional building techniques and materials, took seven years. And in 2024, it won the Historic Houses Restoration Award .

Today, Glyn Cywarch’s stone façade and mullioned windows blend into the rugged landscape. Meanwhile ‘the interiors have been thoughtfully reimagined to respect the building’s historic fabric while introducing understated luxury’, say agents Carter Jonas.

Period features have been carefully preserved, from original oak panelling and grand staircases to beautifully carved fireplaces. What are thought to be traces of predecessors remain, too: ‘I love the Poet’s Room, where Ellis Wynne once wrote and, we believe, drew the dragons and flora on the walls,’ Harlech added in her piece in Vogue.

These sit alongside contemporary finishes and appliances. It’s a pared-back look, with a cool colour palette. The draping of linen sheets over furniture adds to the minimalist feel.

Although Jacobean, Glyn Cywarch is fit for the modern lifestyle – look no further than the yoga room tucked away on the top floor.

At the heart of the house are a dining room, reception rooms, and a kitchen that appears to be kitted out well. There are practical spaces too, such as a utility room and a laundry room.

Bedrooms — many with ensuite bathrooms — are arranged across the ground, first and second floors.

The restoration of Glyn Cywarch has extended to the grounds. According to Carter Jonas, ‘formal lawns, walled gardens and fragrant rose borders flow seamlessly into wildflower meadows and apple orchards’. And beyond them lies around 100 acres of private estate.

Jasset Harlech has clearly taken the responsibility of looking after the place very seriously. ‘Glyn Cywarch is an extraordinary home, not only for its architectural beauty but for the weight of history it carries,' he says.

'The meticulous restoration has preserved its heritage while introducing a level of comfort and sophistication that makes it truly unique in today’s rental market.’

That raises an interesting question: as beautiful as it is, who might be tempted to rent a remote castle in Wales for a year or more?

Victoria Boyson, Associate Partner, Head of Lettings at Carter Jonas Mayfair office, says it’s best suited to someone who values space, tranquillity, and rural living, and who has a real appreciation for historic buildings.

She adds: ‘The property may particularly attract those able to work flexibly or creatively, or anyone looking for a peaceful retreat that can be enjoyed as a true home over an extended period.’

That sounds to us like it'd be fit for a bestselling novelist seeking a bolthole in which to pen a new masterpiece, but in these days of telecommuting it's easier than ever for many people to base themselves far from the big cities. And with the Harlech family's connections, perhaps someone from the world of fashion might be tempted? Tallulah doesn’t rule it out, pointing out that those in the industry can be very agile in how they work.

For Tallulah, Glyn Cywarch has the hallmarks of a second home – a restorative place that someone can return to for high days and holidays, just as she once did. She talks of embracing the dramatic landscape – walking, climbing, and swimming in the waterfalls, lakes, and sea.

Glyn Cywarch, in her experience, is ‘magical’. She explains: ‘Maybe it's in the air, I don't know, but there is something that people feel when they're at Glyn. It's always quite an incredible moment of being able to share that with someone.’