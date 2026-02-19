Country houses for sale

This Easter, give the gift of a small Welsh island

In the heart of Eryri National Park, Ynys Gifftan is the very definition of privacy in natural beauty.

The barely inhabited welsh island of Ynys Gifftan, overgrown and lush
(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

If you want to get away from it all, the uninhabited island of Ynys Gifftan on the rugged north Wales coastline certainly takes some beating.

Set within the Dwyryd Estuary in Snowdonia National Park, you can walk to the 17-acre private island from the mainland in about five minutes – but only if you time it right. For Ynys Gifftan can be reached on foot for up to three hours either side of low tide, according to Discovering Britain — it’s one of 43 unbridged tidal islands in Britain.

Reports suggest the island was in the hands of the Royal Family until the 18th century, when Queen Anne gifted the rocky outcrop to Lord Harlech. In a nod to its history, the island’s name means ‘Anne’s gift island’ in English. Ynys Gifftan is believed to have remained in the Harlech family ever since. Now, a new owner is being sought and Ynys Gifftan has been put up for sale, via Carter Jonas, for £350,000.

A view of the estuary, which you can walk over to the mainland should you need a pint of milk (and it's low tide).