A wedding who’s who: Are you the high-maintenance bride, helicopter father or alternative couple?

The high-maintenance bride

So maniacal are Trixie’s preparations that she’s given up texting as it takes too long. Instead, a volley of lengthy, rambling voice notes issues urgent instructions/ideas/pleas and complaints to her mother, her betrothed, her maid of honour, the wedding planner and her brood of hens.

All missives require an immediate response, either in agreement and/or sympathy, depending on the sentiment.

Of course, she should chill out; she knows that there’s more to life than her forthcoming nuptials — and that they are still more than a year away — but that’s not how it feels when she awakes at 5am, tortured by a long list of anxious thoughts.

One nagging worry, however, is, once it’s all over, what on earth will she find to talk about?

The alternative couple

Smugness is all around them: the love of Saffron and Tiger has a distinct whiff of oat milk. (Image credit: Sholto Walker for Country Life)

The only reason that Saffron and Tiger are bending to societal norms by getting hitched is to please their parents, whose wedding photographs paint a picture of cultural reinforcement, the patriarchy and gender stereotypes, out of step with their new-found home in East London.

The civil ceremony at Hackney Town Hall is followed by a reception in a room above their local, a famous haunt of the Kray twins that has been bought by a Bedales contemporary and offers a vegan menu and organic ciders served in jam jars.

The casual wedding attire of the couple and their friends is in stark contrast to the morning dress and fancy frocks of the older generation, who later retreat to the comforts of Fegato alla veneziana at Ziani’s and a nice glass of Barolo (served in a glass).

The wedding planner

There’s nothing that Jasmine can’t turn into a spreadsheet — timetables, options for canapés, music — plus, of course, it’s invaluable for updating the rapidly burgeoning budget.

Jasmine’s iPad is clamped beneath her arm like a fifth limb, heavily laden with Excel pages ready to be fired up to reveal everything from menus and wine lists, as well as moodboards she has created to show the magic that can be created with special-effect lighting, lilac chair sashes and 50 illuminated nylon cherry-blossom trees (‘you absolutely won’t regret the extra £6,000, plus VAT, delivery, oh, and, in the interests of transparency, my 20% mark up’).

Jasmine knows that the happy couple wants a dream wedding — and that those dreams don’t come cheap. She knows, too, that they find her really annoying, but frankly, someone has to take control.

After all, the less time they spend organising their wedding, the more time they’ll have to earn the money to pay her fees.

The in-demand wedding guest

The succession of fashionable schools Hamish attended has blessed him with a sprawling social circle.

As a wedding guest, he’s much in demand — thanks to his devastating good looks, dry sense of humour and capacity to add a rakish glamour to even the most lacklustre reception.

His performances on the dance floor make most men’s efforts look plain embarrassing.

He exerts a magnetic draw on both young and not-so-young, human and four-legged.

Yet whatever overtures are made towards him by guests of all persuasions, he always disappears alone into the night, stone-cold sober and inexplicably single.

The helicopter father

Jeremy would rather pay for the wedding than let the happy couple cut corners and make a hash of it.

In his book, he who pays the piper calls the tune, so the fizz, wine and canapés were all his choice. The silent disco and sobering midnight mocktails were also his idea, but his demand to sign off the best man’s speech met with some resistance.

Nevertheless, he’s confident that, after a tense phone call, the young man doing the honours realises that his card is marked. After all, he explained, in chillingly calm pass-agg mode: ‘Why ruin an expensive wedding with a few cheap laughs?’

He’s earned his place in the driving seat, too: it was he who had the prescience to ensure that the garden would accommodate a marquee before he chose the house (when the bride was still a toddler) and also that the nuptials would coincide with the flowering of the prized Magnolia grandiflora he planted. Undoubtedly, it will be the star of the show.

The same-sex couple

Every glass of Champagne comes with a cliché for Rob and Dave. (Image credit: Sholto Walker for Country Life)

When they decided to tie the knot, Rob and Dave were keen to avoid the tired old clichés, particularly given that they met at their local rugby club.

When the wedding planner pointed out that straight weddings were camper than Christmas, they decided to go for unbridled Hollywood glamour.

The pair of matching ivory-coloured linen suits and gypsophila buttonholes looked splendid beneath the rose-swathed cupola at the riverside restaurant they chose for the occasion.

But it was the choice of wedding gifts where the clichés really came into play; who knew there were so many pairs of needlepoint cushions, each emblazoned with the words ‘Mr’ and ‘Mr’?

The best man

Hector has watched Hugh Grant’s heroic performance in Four Weddings And A Funeral umpteen times, spent hours practising in front of a mirror and even sought the help of AI to write the speech, but is still toiling away in his B&B the night before the wedding.

The groom’s BSc in Actuarial Science and passion for both brass rubbing and madrigals offer few opportunities for gay wit and repartee.

That said, his over-enthusiastic consumption of beers, wines, spirits and flaming Sambucas unleashed a genie that he and the stags feel duty-bound to push firmly back in the bottle.

Not Hector, however, whose distasteful reminiscences just about saved the day.

The beach bride

For Roxy, an Instagrammable beach with oh-so-cute donkey is the dream. (Image credit: Sholto Walker for Country Life)

Given that Roxy has spent some of her happiest times in palm-fringed paradises, it seems only fitting that she and her betrothed should get married somewhere with a relaxed vibe.

The consensus on the group chat she set up was that Thailand was a step too far, so the Kostas Taverna Beach Bar on a sun-kissed Greek Island seemed like a good compromise. With Easyjet flights and a few nights at the Aphrodite Hotel, there wouldn’t be any change out of £2,000 per head, but that was surely a test of their friends’ commitment to their happy union — and would filter out some of the ‘duty’ invitees.

The celebrant is a British expat married to a local, whose Shirley Valentine jokes quickly lose their sparkle, but when someone swaps the dreary Ibiza-inspired playlist for the Mamma Mia! soundtrack, things begin to go with a swing. And wow, the sunrise shots on her wedding Instagram are ‘just, like mind-blowing’.

This feature originally appeared in the March 4, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe