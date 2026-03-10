'I have 12 dogs and they are my greatest joy': These are a few of Manolo Blahnik's favourite things
The shoe designer speaks to Amie Elizabeth White. Illustrations by Ollie Maxwell.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The designer Manolo Blahnik has been crafting covetable footwear for more than 50 years.
He travels to Milan every season to bring his collections to life, each shoe developed from his personal sketches, and divides his time between homes in London and Bath.
Blahnik has published numerous books, has been the subject of exhibitions, sponsored and designed a capsule collection for the V&A Museum’s Marie Antoinette: Style exhibition (until March 22, 2026), and was honoured with a CBE in 2007.
He loves reading, watching old films and gardening, and remains ‘forever curious’ about the world.
His dogs
I have 12 dogs and they are my greatest joy. I adore spending time with them, usually with a good book in hand… there’s nothing better.
I have always said I prefer dogs to people — they are endlessly loyal, honest and far more entertaining.
Suits from Anderson & Sheppard
Since the 1970s, I’ve only worn Anderson & Sheppard on Savile Row. The ‘drape’ cut suits me perfectly — they have my measurements and are next to my office in Mayfair: it works perfectly.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sometimes, I choose classic colours, but I do love a bit of madness. My latest, a bright-blue check with yellow and red, reminds me of a circus tamer.
Art supplies
Art supplies from Green & Stone in Chelsea, is my haven — it’s the only place I can find my favourite Dr. Ph. Martin’s inks.
It has every shade imaginable and I could spend hours simply admiring the colours.
This feature originally appeared in the December 10, 2025, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.
Amie Elizabeth White is Country Life's Acting Luxury Editor. She studied history at the University of Edinburgh and previously worked in fashion styling. She regularly writes for Country Life's London Life supplement and has written for Luxury London, covering everything from Chanel suits and skincare, to the best pies in the city. She has a big heart, but would sell her soul for a good pair of shoes.