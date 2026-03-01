'A blue-blood background and a drive to disrupt': Lady Violet Manners on the importance of preserving Britain's privately-owned country homes

The biggest fan of HeritageXplore, a digital platform promoting Britain’s privately-owned historic houses, might live in Dallas, Texas. Last April, Elizabeth Pollock went on one of the company’s ‘Luxe’ tours, which promise small groups exclusive access at the country estates. This includes time spent with the houses’ owners. They, not guides, show you around their ancestral piles; you’ll likely dine with them, in black tie, and share Scotch by the fire before you shuffle off to your bedroom, for you are staying overnight. Travel between houses is by chauffeured car and, when the itinerary includes Scotland, private jet or helicopter.

Elizabeth, arriving at Boughton House, in Northamptonshire, realised the experience would have little in common with her previous historic-house visits when she was invited into the family’s own kitchen for tea. ‘You're not going to the visitors centre or café or ticket desk,’ she says. The tour was ‘every dream come true’.

Americans — I too am one — love a British country house. Our introduction to the concept typically comes via popular culture; my first touchpoints were Blur’s 1995 single Country House and Granada Television's Brideshead Revisited, starring Castle Howard. Elizabeth, who now consults with HeritageXplore in growing its presence in the USA, parses our Anglophilia with local pride: ‘Americans love England, especially in Texas, especially in Dallas.’

The Viscount and Viscountess Garnock shortly after their wedding ceremony. (Image credit: The Viscount and Viscountess Garnock)

HeritageXplore, whose founder and CEO is Violet Lindesay-Bethune, Viscountess Garnock, launched in 2024 to leverage this reverence for the UK’s historic country estates and get Americans — and everyone else, including Britons — to visit those that are privately owned. These independent houses, versus ones in the care of the National Trust or English Heritage, are unique for having been kept in the same families for generations. After the Second World War, many opened their doors to paying visitors to offset eyewatering inheritance taxes and maintenance expenses, and many others were demolished when such costs couldn't be met . HeritageXplore, beyond offering the rarified tours, more commonly serves as a marketplace that brings these houses together online for the first time. This allows someone interested in visiting them — perhaps having been to National Trust houses and seeking deeper cuts — to explore the options in a centralised hub and book visits. Before, you’d have been poking around Google Maps and the houses’ own websites — many ‘heritage’ in an unwanted way.

In helping to bring Britain’s heritage tourism into the digital age, Lady Garnock, 32, has drawn on two arguably paradoxical personal resources: a blue-blood background and a drive to disrupt.

The then Lady Violet Manners wore her family's Rutland Tiara to her wedding to Viscount Garnock, at Belvoir Castle. (Image credit: The Viscount and Viscountess Garnock)

Eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, Lady Garnock grew up from age eight in a particularly grand example of the houses on her platform: Belvoir Castle, in Leicestershire, the family seat since 1509 . Lady Garnock is also Lady Violet Manners; last June, she married William Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount Garnock, an occasion Tatler called ‘a candidate for high-society wedding of the year’. When I ask about this fairy-tale-seeming childhood, Lady Garnock tightropes between acknowledging the privilege of it all and giving voice to the challenges of maintaining a historic house. Yes, she was a little girl living in a literal castle on a hill, and yes, she was once sent up to the roof to pull dead pigeons from a clogged gutter to stop said castle flooding. ‘We were all made aware of just how much upkeep there was from an early age,’ she says of the five Manners siblings.

Growing up sensing the weight of managing Belvoir — and overhearing visiting duchesses’ stories of similar struggles — primed Lady Garnock for championing the modern historic-house custodian, particularly the chatelaine. Following education at Queen Margaret's School in York and Business Studies at University of California, Los Angeles (where she saw Americans’ fascination with British aristocracy), Lady Garnock started a podcast with her mother, to honour the women who keep these houses running for family and country. In touring historic estates across Britain for Duchess, Lady Garnock dreamed up HeritageXplore.

From near-total destruction to 125,000 visitors a year: Lowther Castle, one of 41 houses and estates on the HeritageXplore's platform, is northern England's most remarkable heritage rescue story. (Image credit: Andrew Maybury)

On the platform, each house — 41 at last count — is given a punchy presentation designed to resonate with young people. ‘We’re the generation of marketplaces,’ Lady Garnock tells me. She peppers her conversations with startup-speak. Her natural social-media savvy, meanwhile, meets a key qualification for representing heritage in 2026. In her steady stream of content, the heritage vibes are always immaculate.

Heritage tourism in England contributes £45 billion to the economy annually. The 300-plus independent historic houses, drawing 21 million visitors yearly, are proven attractions, yet half of international tourists don’t leave London to see them. Patricia Yates, CEO of VisitBritain, views Lady Garnock as an ally in encouraging visitors to get out into the countryside. Her work, Patricia tells me, ‘builds a sense of place and community and boosts visits to other local businesses and attractions’. You visit the estate, and you also eat in the local pub.

Glamis Castle has been the ancestral seat to the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne since 1372. The inspiration for Shakespeare’s 'Macbeth', it was also the childhoos home of Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. (Image credit: HeritageXplore)

How are privately owned houses ‘getting on’ today? Lady Garnock says they’re ‘in good nick’, and their owners, who have by necessity become entrepreneurial to generate income, ‘of an ambitious mindset’. The houses’ turns in period dramas like Downton Abbey and The Crown (in which Belvoir stood in for Windsor Castle) have boosted visitor numbers, with Bridgerton, sexually charged and diversely cast, driving Gen Z interest.

Such ‘screen tourism’ notwithstanding, Lady Garnock laments an ‘ongoing siege’ on