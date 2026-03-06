'A celebration of connoisseurship and the sheer enjoyment of art and history': The extraordinary treasures of Ampthill Park House

Ampthill Park House has always been a home of outstanding collections and the tradition continues to the present. Inspired by their shared love of art, Sir Timothy and Jane, Lady Clifford have filled their home with paintings, sculpture, furniture and ceramics. The Cliffords met when studying at the Courtauld Institute in London, nearly 60 years ago, and Ampthill is a fulsome expression of their lifetime interest in the promotion and appreciation of art. The photography in this article illustrates the remarkable series of interiors they have created.

A 1737 inventory shows the house was already sumptuously furnished and its remodelling by Sir William Chambers during the 1770s — described last week — was partly for the display of art and antiquities collected by the 2nd Earl of Upper Ossory, on his 1763–64 Grand Tour. In Italy, he travelled with, among others, Topham Beauclerk and was painted in the company of the Duke of York in Venice by Richard Brompton, a piece now in the Royal Collection. In Florence, Lord Ossory met the historian Edward Gibbon, who did not warm to him, but noted his keen interest in paintings. Horace Walpole, by contrast, thought him ‘one of the most sensible amiable young men I ever saw’.

Fig 2: The dining room. The woman in the unfinished portrait over the fireplace is shown wearing a parure of fabulous value. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

During his travels, Lord Ossory bought Old Masters, including Pietro da Cortona’s David and Goliath, and commissioned copies, such as Angelica Kauffman’s copy of Titian’s portrait of Clarissa Strozzi. After his return, the dealer, archaeologist and painter Gavin Hamilton advised him in a letter to build up his collection by buying ‘an agreeable picture of each good master’. He sent him several pictures in January 1769, including an enchanting portrait of Lord Ossory’s sister by Pompeo Batoni, and offered him further works of art including, in 1770, marbles from the excavation of Hadrian’s Villa.

Part of this collection was inherited by the 3rd Lord Holland and was described at Ampthill in 1827, by the Revd I. D. Parry, in Select illustrations Historical and Topographical of Bedfordshire. This notes busts in the entrance hall, including of Homer, Caesar, Meleager, Mercury and David Garrick, the latter a close friend of the family. There were many portraits throughout the main rooms, as well as a landscape by Poussin, Brompton’s piece with Lord Ossory, works by Cagnacci, Cantarini, Barotti and several Canalettos. The Canopy Bedroom was decorated with four female portraits in pastel, called ‘very beautiful, very delicate in colouring and contours’, by Rosalba Carriera. The Revd Parry also noted ‘a very fine collection of ‘stuffed birds, British and Foreign’.

Fig 3: The stone hall beneath the entrance hall is a room of quite different character from the main reception rooms, with a display of studio pottery and Chinese ceramics. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

This collection was partly dispersed after Lord Holland’s death in 1840, when the estate was sold to the Duke of Bedford. His nephew, 1st Lord Ampthill, who subsequently leased the house, developed a collection that reflected his career as ambassador to the imperial court in Germany. At his death in 1884, it included a marble bust of Emperor Wilhelm I of Germany, as well as a magnificent vase from Berlin’s imperial porcelain factory (now at Woburn) in the entrance hall. The drawing room showed a portrait of the 1st Lord Ampthill and a ‘richly gilded’ screen, with ‘portraits of the German Royal Family, the English Embassy’ and others at an ambassadorial fancy-dress ball.

There was also a pair of royal-blue curtains with dragons and birds, a gift from the Emperor of China. The boudoir featured a mirror with flowers painted by the Empress Frederick of Germany and given as a present, as were the portraits of the Emperor and Empress Frederick of Germany, by Heinrich von Angeli, hanging in the dining room, together with a Pope Pius IX by Wilhelm Wider.

Thus, we can see how the fine rooms in Ampthill Park House have always been spaces for display and historical reference, which has informed the Cliffords’ use of art and artefacts to create a varied visual scenography that responds to this history and to the architectural character of the rooms. Each principal space also features works that the Cliffords have acquired because they were associated with the house historically. In the drawing room is a Garofalo of The Circumcision of Christ, formerly owned by Lord Ossory and bought for him by Hamilton, whereas the entrance hall has Henri Gascars’s portrait of Lady Ailesbury (who commissioned the 1680s rebuilding of Ampthill Park), which had long been at Tottenham House in Wiltshire.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors