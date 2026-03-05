Name that dog! Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 5, 2026

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

N.B. This is a type-the-answer quiz, rather than our usual multiple choice. Just start typing and once you've completed the correct breed name, the result will automatically appear.

Stuck? Clicking the 'hint' button will give you the first letter of the answer.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors