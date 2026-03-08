Colour photographs of Gertrude Jekyll’s garden, rediscovered in the Country Life Archive, offer a rare glimpse of what it looked like at the peak of her fame
In 1997, Country Life published a set of chromatic photographs of Gertrude Jekyll’s Munstead Wood garden that had lain undisturbed in our archive for nearly a century. We have reproduced the pictures, corresponding feature and captions here.
Rosie Paterson, Toby Keel
It has long been fascinating to imagine what Gertrude Jekyll’s own garden looked like in colour. Her engaging descriptions of Munstead Wood, in books and articles, often illustrated with her own black-and-white photographs, spoke volumes, but unless one’s knowledge of colour was as precise as hers, it was difficult to picture the scene in colour. But now autochrome photographs rediscovered in the Country Life archives, spell out what many have speculated about.
The autochromes add a new dimension to Jekyll’s Colour Schemes for the Flower Garden, published by Country Life in 1908, and are still the best guide to her gardens at Munstead Wood.
Fortunately, they were taken at different times of the year, so that the various seasonal gardens can each be appreciated in their prime.
When these autochrome plates were rediscovered in the Country Life archives, it was assumed that they were Jekyll’s own — she was an accomplished photographer. But it is more likely that they were the work of Country Life’s then gardening editor Herbert Cowley, a frequent visitor to Munstead Wood.
By the summer of 1907, when the Lumière brothers were marketing this single-plate colour process, Jekyll was already winding down her photographic career. She would have been intrigued by autochrome photography, which produced flat, dense, and grainy pictures, unlike the rich texture and tonality of black-and-white.
This technique involved green, violet and orange-coloured starch grains being spread over a plate covered with a panchromatic emulsion. Exposure times were long, processing complex, plates costly and good eyesight essential.