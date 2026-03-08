Colour photographs of Gertrude Jekyll’s garden, rediscovered in the Country Life Archive, offer a rare glimpse of what it looked like at the peak of her fame

It has long been fascinating to imagine what Gertrude Jekyll’s own garden looked like in colour. Her engaging descriptions of Munstead Wood, in books and articles, often illustrated with her own black-and-white photographs, spoke volumes, but unless one’s knowledge of colour was as precise as hers, it was difficult to picture the scene in colour. But now autochrome photographs rediscovered in the Country Life archives, spell out what many have speculated about.

The autochromes add a new dimension to Jekyll’s Colour Schemes for the Flower Garden, published by Country Life in 1908, and are still the best guide to her gardens at Munstead Wood.

The most memorable part of the garden for visitors: Jekyll's hardy flower border, designed for bloom from July to early September. When she planted this in the early 1890s, she drew on years of practical gardening experience. As Graham Stuart Thomas recently commented: 'The graduation of tints in the whole 200ft long by 14ft wide border testified to the skill of her garden staff and her ideas.' The autochrome depicts a details on the brilliant sunset colouring in the middle section, with geraniums, annual salvias, cannas and scarlet dahlia Fire King. Deep-toned hollyhocks at the back, echoed in the red-toned foliage against the wall are cooled by frothy mounds of Gypsophila paniculata. Jekyll's comment — that 'all flowers are welcome that are right in colour' — is amply illustrated in this border. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Fortunately, they were taken at different times of the year, so that the various seasonal gardens can each be appreciated in their prime.

When these autochrome plates were rediscovered in the Country Life archives, it was assumed that they were Jekyll’s own — she was an accomplished photographer. But it is more likely that they were the work of Country Life’s then gardening editor Herbert Cowley, a frequent visitor to Munstead Wood.

What visitors rarely saw were the working gardens, an area of less than two acres that included a kitchen garden, a large orchard and a nursery. The grey garden in front of the loft is a subtle tapestry of soft blues and pinks to complement the building's grey-tinged weather-boarding. In one of the grey garden's four small beds, all edged with grey artemisia, drifts of white Achillea ptarmica The Pearl and Lilium longiflorum contrast with cascades of purple clematis, trained along bluish grey globe thistles and pink hollyhock. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

By the summer of 1907, when the Lumière brothers were marketing this single-plate colour process, Jekyll was already winding down her photographic career. She would have been intrigued by autochrome photography, which produced flat, dense, and grainy pictures, unlike the rich texture and tonality of black-and-white.

This technique involved green, violet and orange-coloured starch grains being spread over a plate covered with a panchromatic emulsion. Exposure times were long, processing complex, plates costly and good eyesight essential.