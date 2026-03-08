The Suffolk house where two of the greatest women in British history spent their childhood years

For a family to produce an iconic figure in the fight for equality is impressive. For the same family to produce two is truly exceptional; and that brings us to the Garretts of Aldeburgh.

Newson Garrett and his wife Lousia (neé Dunnell) met and fell in love in London in the 1830s, but moved to Suffolk in 1840 with their four young children (the first four of what would eventually be ten). Garrett set up a business that started off shipping barley for brewing, but moved on to malting. Determined and hard-working, he quickly made a huge success of himself — and both Newson and Louisa were keen that their children do the same, regardless of their sex.

Newson Garrett and Louisa Garrett pictured in Millicent Fawcett's memoirs (Image credit: Alamy)

The house they lived at is the one on this page, a beautiful Georgian home right opposite the church in the centre of the seaside town of Aldeburgh, where Garrett's business was based.

The Garrett family home in Aldeburgh, Suffolk. (Image credit: Bedfords)

Here the family spent 11 years from 1841 to 1852 — formative years in particular for two of the family's daughters, Elizabeth and Millicent, spent — before the Garrett's business became successful enough for them to build a new home, Alde House.