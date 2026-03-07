Country houses for sale

22 charming country properties, from £350,000 to £2.5 million, as seen in Country Life

From a glorious mansions to charming cottages — and everything in between — in this week's round-up.

This £2.5 million Suffolk home is for sale via Strutt & Parker.
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Suffolk — £2.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Breathtaking charm and a wonderful location for this immaculate, country house — and with trains to London from nearby Diss taking just an hour and a half, it might even be commutable at a push.

