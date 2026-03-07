22 charming country properties, from £350,000 to £2.5 million, as seen in Country Life

Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Suffolk — £2.5 million
Breathtaking charm and a wonderful location for this immaculate, country house — and with trains to London from nearby Diss taking just an hour and a half, it might even be commutable at a push.
Image 1 of