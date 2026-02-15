Country houses for sale

12 wonderful homes, from a Cotswolds mill to a country house within the M25, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a cottage on Jersey and a string of delightful commutable homes.

By
This 17th century Cotswolds mill is a magical country home, on the market at £4.5 million.
(Image credit: Savills)

Gloucestershire — £4,500,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

A classic Cotswolds home, dating to the 17th century, with what was once a mill now a six-bedroom home with pool, tennis court, spa complex and 112 acres.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £1,850,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This working equestrian property has fabulous facilities, with a yard, stabling and 15 acres of land. At the heart is a house that's very beautifully done inside.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Hertfordshire — £3,750,000