12 wonderful homes, from a Cotswolds mill to a country house within the M25, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

A classic Cotswolds home, dating to the 17th century, with what was once a mill now a six-bedroom home with pool, tennis court, spa complex and 112 acres.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This working equestrian property has fabulous facilities, with a yard, stabling and 15 acres of land. At the heart is a house that's very beautifully done inside.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.