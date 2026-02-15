12 wonderful homes, from a Cotswolds mill to a country house within the M25, as seen in Country Life

Follow us
Gloucestershire — £4,500,000
A classic Cotswolds home, dating to the 17th century, with what was once a mill now a six-bedroom home with pool, tennis court, spa complex and 112 acres.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £1,850,000
This working equestrian property has fabulous facilities, with a yard, stabling and 15 acres of land. At the heart is a house that's very beautifully done inside.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.