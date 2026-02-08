Five superb homes, from a Wiltshire mansin to 'the best flat in Battersea', as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)
Wiltshire — £4.25 million
Sturford Mead is a Greek revival house with views across the countryside to an ancient Iron Age hill fort. There is over 11,000sq ft of space, just under 10 acres and a splendid elegant feel throughout this eight-bedroom home.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Northamptonshire — £2.5 million
A deceptively new five-bedroom country house in pretty gardens of just over an acre. There's a pool, billiard room, huge reception rooms and access directly on to the river.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.