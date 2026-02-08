Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five superb homes, from a Wiltshire mansin to 'the best flat in Battersea', as seen in Country Life

Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes several places with pools and tennis courts.

Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features
Property for Sale
Sturford Mead in Wiltshire is for sale via Knight Frank at £4.25 million.
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Wiltshire — £4.25 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Sturford Mead is a Greek revival house with views across the countryside to an ancient Iron Age hill fort. There is over 11,000sq ft of space, just under 10 acres and a splendid elegant feel throughout this eight-bedroom home.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Northamptonshire — £2.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A deceptively new five-bedroom country house in pretty gardens of just over an acre. There's a pool, billiard room, huge reception rooms and access directly on to the river.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire — £4.5 million