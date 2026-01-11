Country houses for sale

Six great country houses, from £1.2 million to £13.5 million, as seen in Country Life

One of the grandest country houses in Worcestershire is amongst this our pick of the homes featured in Country Life over the past couple of weeks.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Worcestershire — £13.5 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Ombersley Court is as grand as property gets: 30,000 sq ft, Grade I-listed, literally dozens of rooms, and spectacular throughout.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The ground floor, first and second floors have a string of bedrooms, grand halls, boudoirs, kitchens and more — but there's also a basement which, according to the floorplan, has a further 19 rooms to do with as you will. What a game of hide-and-seek that could be.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Cornwall — £3.5 million

Cornwall house Savills property for sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Can you imagine waking up to this view? You wouldn't need to if you bought this cliffside home in Maenporth.

Cornwall house Savills property for sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Isle of Wight — £3.5 million

Isle of Wight Strutt &amp;amp; Parker property for sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The former home of Queen Vicoria's chaplain is for sale, a mid-17th century home that's been wonderfully brought into the 21st century.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Hampshire — £2.65 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A bucolic setting, 17th century charm and a 40ft kitchen-diner with a vaulted ceiling are among the highlights at this wonderful home. And we didn't even have time to mention the pool.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

West Sussex — £5 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The words 'you must come down to my place in the country' seem to have been invented for houses such as this one near Haywards Heath, with its sprawling floorplan, gardens, stables and swimming pool. The dream.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £1.2 million

Michael Graham property for sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

How's this for splendid isolation? A converted barn that has become a superb rural property, with endless views of the countryside.

Michael Graham property for sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

