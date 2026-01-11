Six great country houses, from £1.2 million to £13.5 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Ombersley Court is as grand as property gets: 30,000 sq ft, Grade I-listed, literally dozens of rooms, and spectacular throughout.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The ground floor, first and second floors have a string of bedrooms, grand halls, boudoirs, kitchens and more — but there's also a basement which, according to the floorplan, has a further 19 rooms to do with as you will. What a game of hide-and-seek that could be.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

Can you imagine waking up to this view? You wouldn't need to if you bought this cliffside home in Maenporth.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The former home of Queen Vicoria's chaplain is for sale, a mid-17th century home that's been wonderfully brought into the 21st century.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A bucolic setting, 17th century charm and a 40ft kitchen-diner with a vaulted ceiling are among the highlights at this wonderful home. And we didn't even have time to mention the pool.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The words 'you must come down to my place in the country' seem to have been invented for houses such as this one near Haywards Heath, with its sprawling floorplan, gardens, stables and swimming pool. The dream.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

How's this for splendid isolation? A converted barn that has become a superb rural property, with endless views of the countryside.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.