Six superb country homes for sale across Britain, from £1.1 million to £13.5 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Savills)

A real rarity in the form of a 250-acre estate for sale in Berkshire. An 11,000 sq ft country house is at the heart of things, but there are half a dozen cottages, land, equestian facilities, farmland and a motor museum. The vendors are happy to split it into lots.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A charming village house that feels like a true country home, yet walking distance from a station that can get you to London in under an hour.

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A huge country house, extensively renovated, on a magnificent 31-acre estate. Everything looks superbly done — with the sort of pool you'd imagine seeing in The White Lotus.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

An Elizabethan manor house in the wonderful town of Woodbridge.

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Stags)

This old farmhouse comes with a couple of cottages and more than three acres. There's work to be done but the potential is enormous.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Light, airy and beautiful within, this five-bedroom Victorian house is a short walk from St Aubin's Bay.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.