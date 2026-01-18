Country houses for sale

Six superb country homes for sale across Britain, from £1.1 million to £13.5 million, as seen in Country Life

This week's pick of homes on the market via Country Life features a light-filled house on Jersey and a sprawling Berkshire estate.

Berkshire — £9.25 million

A real rarity in the form of a 250-acre estate for sale in Berkshire. An 11,000 sq ft country house is at the heart of things, but there are half a dozen cottages, land, equestian facilities, farmland and a motor museum. The vendors are happy to split it into lots.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £3.425 million

A charming village house that feels like a true country home, yet walking distance from a station that can get you to London in under an hour.

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

West Berkshire — £13.5 million

A huge country house, extensively renovated, on a magnificent 31-acre estate. Everything looks superbly done — with the sort of pool you'd imagine seeing in The White Lotus.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Suffolk — £1.75 million

An Elizabethan manor house in the wonderful town of Woodbridge.

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

Devon — £1.35 million

This old farmhouse comes with a couple of cottages and more than three acres. There's work to be done but the potential is enormous.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

Jersey — £1.25 million

Light, airy and beautiful within, this five-bedroom Victorian house is a short walk from St Aubin's Bay.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.