From palaces to football pitches, the women devoted to their dogs

Dogs, as many women will tell you, have a way of becoming both companion and confidant; a constant presence and comfort through life’s various chapters. The novelist Jilly Cooper understood this better than most. When her late husband, Leo Cooper, was once asked what she wore in bed, he famously replied: ‘Dogs.’ Same here, Jilly, same here.

Elizabeth II was perhaps the most famous dog lover of all. Her corgi dynasty began with Susan, a Pembroke Welsh corgi given to the future Queen on her 18th birthday in 1944. Susan travelled everywhere (she was famously smuggled beneath a rug in the royal carriage during the royal honeymoon) and from her descended a dynasty of more than 30 royal corgis. They followed her from palace to palace, rode in helicopters and even received Christmas stockings at Sandringham filled by Her Majesty. It was also thanks to the Queen — and an illicit romance between Princess Margaret’s dachshund Pipkin and one of her corgis — that the world was introduced to the dorgi.

Jilly Cooper — forever a canine superfan. (Image credit: Alamy)

Elizabeth II with two of her corgis in the grounds of Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For writer Dodie Smith, a dog quite literally changed her life. The author of The Hundred and One Dalmatians based the story closely on her own household. She and her husband owned a Dalmatian named Pongo, who inspired the fictional hero of the book. One of their puppies was even born apparently lifeless before being revived by her husband, a moment that later found its way into the story we all know and love.

Hollywood royalty Audrey Hepburn rarely appeared without her Yorkshire terrier, aptly named Mr Famous, a tiny dog with a remarkably glamorous life. He travelled with her around the world, perched in bicycle baskets, appeared in photo shoots with Cecil Beaton and even made a cameo in the 1957 film Funny Face. Hepburn adored him, and photographs from the era frequently show the small terrier tucked comfortably in her arms.

Audrey Hepburn rarely appeared without Mr Famous in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dodie Smith's fascination with dalmations is probably one of the things she is best remembered for. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One such dog became an unlikely celebrity in her own right. Demi Moore’s tiny chihuahua, Pilaf, was discovered by her daughter during the pandemic and flown from Thailand to Los Angeles to join the family. Since then the miniature dog has accompanied Moore across the globe — including numerous trips to Europe — and frequently appears tucked into a sling at fashion shows and film premieres.

Dogs have long had a place in politics, too. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was particularly fond of a German Shepherd named Clipper, a gift from her father-in-law, Joseph P. Kennedy. Clipper was often seen beside her at the White House and quickly developed a reputation as a loyal guardian. When a reporter once asked what the dog liked to eat, Jackie replied, with characteristic wit, ‘reporters’. A useful reminder to self: channel Jackie O.

Demi Moore with her beloved Pilaf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then President John F. Kennedy, speaking on the telephone with Jacqueline Kennedy, and their children, Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr. and their dogs, Wolf, White Tips, Blackie, and Clipper in 1963. (Image credit: Alamy)

Spaniels, meanwhile, appear to be the breed of choice for many women. The Princess of Wales shares her home with Orla, a lively black cocker spaniel who joined the family in 2020 after being given to the couple by her brother, James Middleton. Newly appointed Crufts presenter Claudia Winkleman — along with Mary Berry and Oprah Winfrey — has also been devoted to spaniels and it is easy to see why. The Kennel Club refers to the breed as the ‘merry cocker’, thanks to its famously ever-wagging tail.