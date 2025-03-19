From party island to arty island, Princess Margaret's private Mustique haunt announces burgeoning arts programme

Yesterday, the Caribbean island of Mustique announced that it was extending its already popular arts programme — a few short months after Mick Jagger was brought in to judge their inaugural ‘Contemporary Art Show & Prize’.

‘Sunset Sip and Paint’ sessions at Basil’s Bar — arguably the most famous bar in the world that most of us have never been to — are already in full swing, with punters encouraged to take part in acrylic painting lessons guided by a local artist, each evening. In 1970, the now infamous Basil was rescued from a very bad car crash (he lost a kidney) by Colin Tennant.

A year later, the 3rd Baron Glenconner installed Basil as a barman at his Cotton House Hotel — and, cutting a long story short, eventually put him in charge of a Balinese-style bar where the private island’s rich and famous guests (Princess Margaret, Denzel Washington, Kate Moss) could relax away from prying eyes. And even though Basil sold the bar to The Mustique Company (who manage the island on behalf of the island’s owners and residents) a few years ago, you’re still quite likely to catch him onsite, mixing drinks. Whether or not he decides to pick up a paintbrush remains to be seen…

Next up, the island’s first ever, all inclusive retreat which all kicks off on May 31. The week-long experience is dedicated to the art of plein air painting, guided by artists Marc Dalessio and Tina Orsolic. In an island first, guests will be able to book out a single room inside one of the island’s fabled villas — some of which were famously designed by Oliver Messel. Prices start from £6,300 per person.

And so back to Basil whose name lends itself to ‘Art Basil’ (Basil-Basel, we see what they did there), now in its sixth year. The hugely popular festival of sorts comprises art classes, an exhibition and auction — raising money for charities that support and promote artistic talents across the wider St Vincent and The Grenadines. Everyone on-island is encouraged to put paintbrush to canvas and submit something to be sold off, so there’s a good chance that that ocean-scape you’re going to bid on might just have been painted by someone of note…

Mustique villa rental starts at £10,000. Fore more information call 020-7201 6831 or visit the Mustique Island website.