Sophia Money-Coutts: When is the right moment to put your seat back on a plane?
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
Some sticklers insist the answer to this question is ‘never’, especially if you’re only on a short-haul hop, but that strikes me as priggish. Unless you’ve gone really budget, there’s probably a button in your armrest. Why not use it? Better a gentle recline than spending a ten-hour flight to Los Angeles as upright as an Edwardian governess.
Not while still on the ground, though. This is unbridled, and you’re only going to be barked at to put it up again for take-off. It’s similarly uncivilised to slam back your seat back within 10 seconds of the seat-belt sign going off. Instead, after a few moments, cast a polite glance behind you, check that you’re not about to send a drink, a laptop or a baby flying, and then carefully and gradually slide back. You’re in 56E, not a racing car.
Go steady, too, if you can hear the nearby cry of ‘chicken or beef?’ Some airlines ask passengers to shift forward at mealtimes, so everyone can eat their frozen bread roll without having to bend over their tray as crooked as a question mark. This can be especially galling on night flights. One friend was recently incensed to be woken and asked to move her seat forward on such a flight to Sri Lanka. It was one of those night flights where very few people bothered with dinner, but the chap behind her wanted his chicken curry, so the air steward insisted my sleepy friend sit forward again. It is easiest, in such scenarios, to do what the officious air steward says. Otherwise you might find yourself banned from the airline altogether.
Last year, a couple on a Cathay Pacific flight spent some time loudly haranguing the woman in front of them who’d reclined her seat, before they started kicking it. These people were adults and have since been put on Cathay’s black list.
(While we’re on the subject of seat etiquette, could you also try and avoid heaving yourself up or sitting down by clutching the seat in front of you like a handrail? I’ve had my hair yanked numerous times by some oaf behind me lowering himself down using his fore arm and my headrest, and flying several thousand miles in a tight and confined space with 230-odd others is quite bad enough without being injured at the same time.)
Although there is an alternative to all of this drama, and that’s simply to fly Business or First.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sophia Money-Coutts is a freelance features writer and author; she was previously the Features Director at Tatler and appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece in 2022. She has written for The Standard, The Sunday Telegraph and The Times and has six books to her name.
-
-
The real Bear Grylls: Country Life Quiz of the Day, July 2, 2025
Britain's longest pier is among the highlights of Wednesday's Quiz of the Day.
-
What do 19th century rowers, Queen Victoria and Giorgio Armani all have in common? They helped to popularise the world's most versatile jacket — the blazer
Everyone from royalty to rappers seems to have one in their wardrobe. Harry Pearson lists the merits of the blazer, a true sartorial team player.
-
‘Whatever do you do up there?’ enquire certain English infidels. The answer? ‘Lady, if ya gotta ask, ya’ll never know’: David Profumo's piece of heaven in Highland Perthshire
David Profumo on the joy and wonder of the Highlands.
-
'Meat, ale and guns — what else do you need, bar glorious scenery?': William Sitwell on the Brendon Hills, West Somerset
William Sitwell chooses the Brendon Hills as his piece of heaven in Britain.
-
'Fences have blocked wildlife corridors, causing the wildebeest migration to collapse from 140,000 individuals to fewer than 15,000': Is the opening of the Ritz-Carlton in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve a cause for celebration or concern?
In Kenya's iconic Masai Mara region tourism is an important and necessary part of the economy, but the arrival os several large hotel groups — including Ritz-Carlton — have some on edge.
-
The pristine and unspoilt English county that 'has all the ingredients of perfection'
Many people simply pass straight through Northumberland heading for Scotland. Big mistake, says Matt Ridley.
-
The extraordinary Exe Estuary, by the Earl whose family have lived here for 700 years
Charles Courtenay, the 19th Earl of Devon, shares his own personal piece of heaven: the Exe Estuary in Devon.
-
‘So old-fashioned, it’s new-fashioned’: Riding the rails on the Belmond Royal Scotsman
What goes around, comes around, says Steven King of a trip through Scotland to celebrate 40 years of the Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train.
-
Quentin Letts: Heaven in Herefordshire
Quentin Letts is best known as a merciless sketch writer and critic — but when he's back home at Herefordshire he embraces a very different life.
-
The Manner review: This New York hotel is bringing the 1970s back to SoHo, one colour at a time
The Manner, on one of SoHo's quieter, tree-lined streets, is proof that great hotel design can make or break a holiday.