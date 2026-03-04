From Claudia Winkleman to the komondor, here are the 10 things to look out for at Crufts 2026

The world’s most famous dog show returns this week, drawing some 18,698 canine entries from around the globe. More than 200 breeds will compete for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’ from a pool of the finest four-legged talent, including 4,299 overseas entries with some jetting in from as far as New Zealand, Peru and Argentina. France leads the international pack with 538 dogs, followed by Italy (436), Germany (425) and the Netherlands (353).

The inaugural Crufts show took place in 1891 at the Royal Agricultural Hall in Islington, north London, attracting about 2,000 competitors. It was the brainchild of Charles Cruft (1852–1938), a man widely acknowledged by the late-19th-century world of dog fanciers as the ‘prince of showmen’ and, later, as ‘the Napoleon of dog shows’. His event accepted entries for all breeds and was described as the ‘most extraordinary dog show ever held’. Queen Victoria and the Prince of Wales both exhibited. Each year, Cruft, a master of publicity, would find innovative ways of piquing public interest—showcasing exotic breeds, new competitions (there was even a class for the best stuffed dog) and celebrity endorsement.

As coats are combed, nails trimmed and bouffants blow dried in readiness for this year’s ring, we break down what you should look out for at Crufts 2026.

A new faithful

Raven-haired broadcaster Claudia Winkleman will join Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds and Radzi Chinyangany to present the live coverage.

Broadcasting royalty: Claudia Winkleman enters the ring. (Image credit: Alamy)

Cuts above the rest

Hall 8 will play host to a glamorous new dog grooming competition, sponsored by Artero. For the first time, elite groomers will compete against each other showcasing their creativity, precision and style. The Best Dog Groomer in Show title will be awarded during Sunday’s grand finale.

The topiary of the dog world. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Discover dogs

The much-loved Discover Dogs area returns to Hall 3, allowing visitors to meet more than 200 pedigree breeds up close. Expert breed specialists and knowledgeable owners will be on hand to answer breed-specific questions. This year also sees the debut of three newly recognised breeds: the Hungarian mudi, Icelandic sheepdog and Pyrenean mastiff.

This year’s debutants (from bottom, clockwise: Hungarian mudi, Pyrenean mastiff, Icelandic sheepdog). (Image credit: Alamy)

Royal seal of approval

Crufts 2026 will mark a historic first for the Royal Kennel Club as the institution unveils its new identity following its royal warrant. Look out for the launch of the new Crufts Club, a new initiative created to enhance modern dog ownership by bringing owners closer to trusted experts and a range of health and training resources.