The new entries in the Country Life Top 100 for 2026

In recent months, reports of work at Tottenham House and Conholt Park,

two important Wiltshire houses restored to an exceptional standard, revealed

a wealth of artisanal skills. The aptitude of British craftspeople, architects and designers for breathing new life into buildings and their settings doesn’t only benefit their owners and our heritage, it also creates employment and preserves expertise.

The Country Life Top 100 appears in the March 11, 2026 issue of the magazine

Each year, Country Life shines a spotlight on those practitioners with the knowledge and instincts to get it right. The result is the Country Life Top 100, which appears in this week's issue of the magazine.

John Ruskin’s belief that ‘hand, the head and the heart’ are key to creativity is as pertinent to achieving a beautiful house as any other artistic endeavour. It is for this reason that this year’s Country Life Top 100 includes a number of new additions specialising in artisanal skills, from plasterwork and willow weaving to carving and decorative painting that are some of the ingredients of a beautiful house and garden.

The perception of craft is shifting; within the context of architecture, interior design and gardens, it is recognised as the bedrock of distinctive, beautifully conceived design with a capacity for longevity.

The skills that these newcomers deliver are central to the renaissance of the English country house. So, too, are the materials they celebrate, including the stone, timber and plaster used to create designs in both the traditional and contemporary aesthetics that provide so much of the appeal of Britain’s enviable architectural heritage.

The full Country Life Top 100 for 2025 is published in the March 11, 2026 issue of Country Life magazine, which is out now. The fully-updated Country Life Top 100 list will be available online this weekend.

Interior designers

Studio Squire

In 2020, interior designer Angelica Squire joined forces with her husband, Richie, a construction specialist, to form Studio Squire. Today, this small London-based firm focuses on full-scale home renovations, taking on only a handful of projects each year across London and the South-East. ‘We love bringing clients’ aspirations to life, delivering a hands-on service in which we are usually involved from beginning to end,’ says Mrs Squire.