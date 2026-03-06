Stonewood Social Links Navigation 01249 782293 The Stonewood Office, West Yatton Lane, Castle Combe, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN14 7EY

Over Fifty Years of Experience

For more than half a century, Stonewood has been shaping homes and buildings of character throughout the South of England. What began as a small family construction firm has evolved into a calm, confident and highly skilled practice known for delivering work of enduring quality.

The company’s heritage is not measured in size or scale but in the consistency of its craftsmanship and the trust it has earned from clients, architects and designers over many decades. Every project reflects the principles on which Stonewood was founded: care, commitment and a clear respect for architecture.

The Roman Villa at The Newt is a project by Stonewood. (Image credit: Craig Auckland / Stonewood)

Our Artisan Trades

The foundation of Stonewood is its community of in-house artisan trades. More than 140 craftspeople work within the business, each bringing years of learned skill and practical knowledge. Their disciplines span traditional joinery and stonemasonry to modern construction techniques, giving Stonewood a depth of expertise that is rarely matched. This capability ensures that the company can maintain a consistently high standard across every element of a project, from the smallest junction to the most demanding structural detail. Clients often remark that Stonewood’s craftsmanship is distinguished by its quiet precision and its natural understanding of material and form.

(Image credit: Stonewood)

Our Project Teams

Stonewood’s project teams work collaboratively from the moment they become involved to completion. They bring clarity, organisation and sensitivity to the process, ensuring that decisions are made with confidence and craftsmanship is executed with purpose. Their role is not simply to oversee construction but to create the conditions in which designers can feel supported and clients can feel reassured. The project teams coordinate the specialist knowledge of the artisans, monitor quality at every stage and maintain the efficient, disciplined progress that Stonewood is known for.

(Image credit: Stonewood)

Working in Partnership with Designers

Stonewood has nurtured strong working relationships with many leading architects, interior designers and consultants. These partnerships are built on mutual respect and a shared belief that collaboration leads to better buildings. Designers appreciate Stonewood’s willingness to contribute ideas early in the process, offering technical insight that strengthens the project long before construction begins.

This open, cooperative way of working helps to refine design intent, resolve complexities and ensure that the creative ambition behind a scheme is safeguarded throughout. For clients, this means a building that feels coherent, thoughtfully delivered and true to the spirit of the original design.

(Image credit: Craig at Fotohaus / Stonewood)

Realising the Design Concept

A hallmark of Stonewood is its ability to realise the design concept as it was conceived. This involves more than accuracy and adherence to drawings. It requires an understanding of the design’s underlying principles and an appreciation of the subtleties that give a building its character.

Stonewood’s teams work to ensure that materials are used appropriately, details are executed faithfully and the overall composition retains the balance and intent envisioned by the design team. Their aim is always to create a finished piece of architecture that feels honest, complete and truly reflective of the ideas that shaped it.

(Image credit: Massey Kelling / Stonewood)

Trusted Specialist Partners

Although Stonewood values the skill and depth of its own workforce, the company also recognises the importance of specialist expertise. Over many years, it has built strong relationships with subcontractors and suppliers whose knowledge complements its own. Whether the project requires specialist stone, bespoke metalwork, complex glazing systems or advanced building technologies, Stonewood works with partners whose standards match its own.

These relationships are long established, founded on trust, shared expectations and a history of successful collaboration. Together, they allow Stonewood to deliver highly detailed work with confidence and consistency.

(Image credit: Craig at Fotohaus / Stonewood)

Renovation, Restoration and New Build

Stonewood works across a wide range of project types, from sensitive restoration of listed homes to the construction of contemporary residences and commercial buildings. Its craftspeople are deeply familiar with traditional construction techniques and understand the responsibility that comes with working on historic fabric. Stonewood approaches these buildings with respect, aiming to preserve what is valuable, repair what is fragile and enhance what needs strengthening, always with a view to long term stewardship.

At the same time, the company delivers new build bespoke residences and commercial projects, including hotels, visitor attractions and other destinations that require both aesthetic quality and technical performance. Whether designing for heritage or building anew, Stonewood approaches each commission with the same dedication to detail, craft and architectural integrity.

(Image credit: James Brittain / Stonewood)

Culture of Craft, Detail and Design

Stonewood cultivates a culture that values courtesy, precision and professionalism. The company’s people take great pride in their work and in the relationships they build with clients, client teams, and each other. Sites are run with care and order, communication is clear and the pace of work is measured and efficient. This culture is supported by continuous learning, with skills passed from one generation of craftspeople to the next and new methods embraced where they enhance quality.

Traditional Buildings that Meet Modern Standards

Stonewood believes that buildings should be made to last and designed to be lived in with comfort and ease. While the company remains rooted in traditional craftsmanship, it adopts new technologies and techniques where they improve performance, energy efficiency or long-term durability. The result is a portfolio of work in which traditional architecture feels perfectly attuned to modern expectations. Each project is approached with the belief that thoughtful construction, executed with integrity, creates homes and buildings that will serve generations to come.