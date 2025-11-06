BLDA Architects
Chelsea-based BLDA Architects have a team of architects, interior designers, and technicians.
Unit 109 Harbour Yard, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XD
BLDA Architects specialises in creating and delivering bespoke buildings, spaces, and places. We are passionate about curating understated luxury, carefully tailored to each client’s journey, preferences, and needs.
Our designs seek to balance beauty and delight with uncompromising utility and value. With extensive experience in super-prime private residential projects in sensitive settings, we craft architecture that reflects our client’s tastes, respects its context, and carries the warmth and character that only a handcrafted approach can achieve.
Based in Chelsea, we are proud of our enviable portfolio of prestigious commissions delivered from conception through to completion.
Our 40-strong team of architects, interior designers, and technicians is renowned for combining creative flair with a deep, practical understanding of the construction process.
Find out more at www.blda.co.uk
