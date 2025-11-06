BLDA Architects

Chelsea-based BLDA Architects have a team of architects, interior designers, and technicians.

(Image credit: BLDA Architects / Photography Adam Parker - www.adamparker.uk)
Unit 109 Harbour Yard, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XD

BLDA Architects specialises in creating and delivering bespoke buildings, spaces, and places. We are passionate about curating understated luxury, carefully tailored to each client’s journey, preferences, and needs.

(Image credit: BLDA Architects)

Our designs seek to balance beauty and delight with uncompromising utility and value. With extensive experience in super-prime private residential projects in sensitive settings, we craft architecture that reflects our client’s tastes, respects its context, and carries the warmth and character that only a handcrafted approach can achieve.

(Image credit: BLDA Architects / Photography Adam Parker - www.adamparker.uk)

Based in Chelsea, we are proud of our enviable portfolio of prestigious commissions delivered from conception through to completion.

(Image credit: BLDA Architects / Photography Adam Parker - www.adamparker.uk)

Our 40-strong team of architects, interior designers, and technicians is renowned for combining creative flair with a deep, practical understanding of the construction process.

Find out more at www.blda.co.uk

(Image credit: BLDA Architects / Photography Adam Parker - www.adamparker.uk)
