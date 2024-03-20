Website www.adamarchitecture.com Email contact@adamarchitecture.com Address Old Hyde House, 75 Hyde Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 7DW Social









The approach

ADAM Architecture are traditional and classical architects and enjoy working on a diverse range of projects in three main categories; new buildings, works to existing and historical buildings, and urban planning delivering new towns and developments across the UK.

ADAM Architecture take a progressive approach, taking the lessons of the past into the future. Combined with the latest advancements in technology to complement modern living, they look beyond minimising the carbon footprint of our projects and seek to promote increasingly sustainable lifestyles to deliver beautiful design alongside environmental, social, and economic value. They prove time and again that sustainability and traditional design are not mutually exclusive.

ADAM Architecture find designing new homes is not just about meeting a client brief, but also consideration of the area – the history, the landscape and climate, along the prevailing materials and common architectural influences. Each project is unique and completely tailored to its context, with timeless design at the heart of their work.

When restoring and remodelling historic buildings, they conduct detailed heritage research, appreciating each intervention is a new chapter within the history of the building– handled with care and exquisitely designed to provide healthy, comfortable, and enjoyable spaces.

Why their clients choose ADAM Architecture

Whether building a new home in the town or country, or restoring and altering historical houses, many of their private clients are motivated by the opportunity to contribute to the evolving tradition of the English country house.

Equally commercial clients and landowners rely on our experience, thought-leadership, and strong reputation to design and deliver exemplary projects.

The team is experienced and incredibly committed, and has a track record of designing and constructing award winning buildings. The team enjoys collaborating with many of the best interior and landscape designers who share the same passion and focus to provide a professional and enjoyable experience.

Exciting projects coming up in 2024

Seeing many projects completed is always a joy, equal to the anticipation of starting new ones with amazing clients and collaborations with so many talented designers. They have an ambitious team and invest heavily in career progression to ensure opportunities for all, genuinely look forward to all these ongoing collaborations, both within the office and outside.

