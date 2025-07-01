Craig Hamilton Architects is an internationally renowned, award-winning, progressive classical and traditional architectural practice with an exceptional body of work. The practice has a reputation for delivering highly bespoke, beautifully detailed buildings exemplified by subtle originality and superb building craftmanship.

Founded in 1991 by Craig Hamilton, who has been cited as a leading contemporary classical architect, and co-directed with Dr Gail Kenton since 2022, Craig Hamilton Architects undertakes a diverse range of projects throughout the United Kingdom and abroad.

In 2017 Hamilton became the 37th recipient of the Arthur Ross Award from The Institute of Classical Architecture and Art in America for Excellence in Classical Architecture, and in 2023 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Traditional Architecture Group.

The practice has completed projects for the Duchy of Cornwall and was responsible for designing and overseeing the conversion of buildings at Llwynywermod for Their Majesties The King and Queen (then The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall).

Llwynywermod: the inner courtyard. (Image credit: Paul Highnam / Craig Hamilton Architects)

Country houses of all sizes form a significant, award-winning component of their work. New build projects are undertaken as well as renovations and extensions to historic properties. They have a successful track record of achieving planning consent, including works to Grade I Listed buildings and National Policy Planning Framework Paragraph 79 (formerly Paragraph 55) submissions, under which homes of exceptional design are occasionally approved to be built in rural areas. Current and recently completed country house projects are found throughout the United Kingdom including the Cotswolds, the Midlands, Cornwall and Scotland, as well as in Texas in the USA.

Onslow Park: a new country house in Shropshire. (Image credit: Paul Highnam / Craig Hamilton Architects)

The interior of a new country house in east Texas (Image credit: Architectural illustrator, Chris Draper / Craig Hamilton Architects)

The practice has extensive experience of estate masterplanning and development, where a wide range of estate buildings have been designed and built, or renovated, including chapels and memorials; pools, gymnasiums and leisure facilities; stables; estate cottages; and garden pavilions.

Williamstrip Park: the new Shoot Lodge. (Image credit: Paul Highnam / Craig Hamilton Architects)

Williamstrip Park: Shoot Lodge interior (Image credit: Paul Highnam / Craig Hamilton Architects)

Townhouses form a further area of expertise for the practice which has previously completed new build projects, as well as renovations and extensions to Listed and historic properties in London.

A new townhouse in London (Image credit: Paul Highnam / Craig Hamilton Architects)

Sacred and monumental architecture is very important to the practice, particularly the design of chapels and mausoleums, for which it is renowned. The integration of sculpture into these projects is a hallmark of the design approach and Craig Hamilton has collaborated with the neo-Classical sculptor Professor Alexander Stoddart, Sculptor in Ordinary to H.M. The King in Scotland, over many years, on a number of projects including two chapels, two mausoleums and a pool pavilion in the United Kingdom, and large commercial office buildings and a memorial tower in Dallas, Texas, where an extensive programme of sculpture has been provided.

The new Chapel of Christ the Redeemer at Culham (Image credit: Paul Highnam / Craig Hamilton Architects)

The practice is involved with every aspect of a project including the design of bespoke fabrics, cabinetry, furniture, fittings and stained glass. In this way the practice embraces a way of making architecture that is unusual in the 21st century and which is built upon longstanding, successful working relationships with a wide range of highly skilled craftspeople. The practice also works with a network of respected consultants.

Find out more at craighamiltonarchitects.com.