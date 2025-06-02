Ian Adam-Smith Architects Social Links Navigation 01428 644644 Highbuilding Farm, Vann Road, Fernhurst, West Sussex. GU27 3NL

Ian Adam-Smith Architects specialise in designing ‘The English Country House’. With over 25 years of experience, their work ranges from thoughtful additions to listed buildings to the development of entire private estates. Their unmatched attention to detail and expertise makes them the ideal partner for anyone seeking to create their dream home in the countryside.

Recently joining the practice is Ian’s son, Mungo. Inspired by the craft from a young age, Mungo now co-leads the practice with his father, bringing a fresh perspective and shared passion for excellence.

(Image credit: Ian Adam-Smith Architects)

Based in Fernhurst, West Sussex, the Ian Adam-Smith Architects team is dedicated to working with both private clients and developers to design homes that evoke the charm of period properties yet are built with the highest standards of modern craftsmanship. Their expertise extends to the restoration of significant Arts and Crafts houses by renowned architects like Lutyens, Voysey, Shaw, and Lorimer. In these projects, they take great care to return the homes to their original splendour while integrating sustainable technologies for long-term value.

(Image credit: Ian Adam-Smith Architects)

With a holistic approach that spans from interiors to landscaping, Ian Adam-Smith Architects collaborate with a trusted network of designers, craftsmen, and consultants to deliver the best possible results. Their team’s vision captures the essence of each project, creating spaces that feel timeless and deeply personal.

(Image credit: Ian Adam-Smith Architects)

Having completed over 700 projects, primarily private homes and estates across West Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey, London, and internationally from France to Barbados, Ian Adam-Smith Architects are known for their commitment to understanding clients' needs and building lasting relationships. This dedication ensures a loyal clientele who return time and time again.

(Image credit: Ian Adam-Smith Architects)

With a strong network of experts, ranging from landscape designers and cabinet makers to project managers and planning consultants, Ian Adam-Smith Architects lead every project with energy, passion, and experience to craft exceptional country houses.

Find out more at ianadam-smith.co.uk.

(Image credit: Ian Adam-Smith Architects)

(Image credit: Ian Adam-Smith Architects)

(Image credit: James Balston / Ian Adam-Smith Architects)

(Image credit: Nick Ayliffe / Skyshot Global / Ian Adam-Smith Architects)