How Britain’s biggest and best country houses are decking the halls (and façades) for Christmas

Blenheim Palace

In Britain, only one building may call itself a ‘palace’ without the backing of Crown or cathedral — Blenheim. Built as a monumental gift to John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough for his military victories, it was conceived less as a home and more as a testament to spectacle. Its size and grandeur were designed to impress and entertain, not just to be lived in. Over the centuries, the Dukes of Marlborough hosted lavish parties, often theatrical and ostentatious in equal measure.

This year, Blenheim has rebranded itself for the festive season as The Palace of Oz — with L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters and a yellow brick road. An after-dark light trail winds through the grounds, whilst an Emerald City afternoon tea awaits in the Orangery for those who prefer their adventures seated. A Christmas market, ice skating and an observation wheel complete the scene, proving that Blenheim can still put on a good show — and still lives up to its riotous reputation.

Holkham Hall

It’s no surprise that Holkham Hall was designed by not one, but several of the 18th century’s architectural and landscaping heavyweights. Set amid Norfolk’s deer park and windswept coast, this honey-hued Palladian mansion is as exquisite as the grounds in which it sits.

Classical influences are evident at every turn. The infamous central hall — or Marble Hall — was modelled on Rome’s Pantheon with a soaring 15-metre ceiling. Despite the misleading nickname, the hall isn’t actually made from marble, but pink Derbyshire alabaster.

Holkham, built as a ‘temple to the arts’, is also home to an impressive collection of classical Roman statuary, assembled by the original owner, Thomas Coke, over approximately six years of travel through Europe during his Grand Tour.

Chatsworth House

Chatsworth, long the Cavendish family seat and forever entwined with its on-screen identity as Pemberley, has teamed up with acclaimed British artists and animators to create an immersive, multi-sensory Christmas wonder. The theme, The Enchanted Garden, celebrates the beauty and resilience of the natural world at Chatsworth.

Inside, 20 rooms have been transformed with light, shadow and sound, weaving together treasures from the Devonshire Collection with new commissions from renowned regional artists and sculptors. The festivities continue outside with a luminous trail through the grounds, culminating in the house itself becoming the canvas for a sweeping projected lightshow.

From gracing our screens to staging scenes like this, Chatsworth has never been one to shy away from a little drama.

Harewood House

Maximalism is in. At least Siobhan Murphy, the interior designer responsible for Harewood House’s Christmas display, seems to think so. Think: an enormous Christmas tree made from 700 pink tutus, another — blue this time — made from flowers, giant paper baubles and God knows what else.

Exuberant decorations fill every room, from oversized garlands to tiny, meticulously detailed miniatures crafted by nine specialist artists, including internationally exhibited Michael Robbins and 13-year-old prodigy Arabella Duffy. The result is wonderfully mad, bursting with personality — unlike any festive display you’ve seen before.

Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle has been home to the Manners family — later the Dukes of Rutland — since the early 16th century, making it one of the longest continuously inhabited noble estates in England. Its name, Belvoir, is pronounced ‘Beaver’ — a linguistic legacy from the Norman French for ‘beautiful view’. Local tradition has kept the unexpected pronunciation for centuries, much to the confusion of first-time visitors and the amusement of everyone else.

This year’s Magical Night Before Christmas theme features a charming mouse trail, indulgent festive afternoon tea, Santa’s Grotto and whimsical storybook decor — a fitting tribute to a place whose very name promises a beautiful view.