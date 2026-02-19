Reader Event: An eye to the future at Daylesford Heritage House

For most of us, our homes aren’t spend our lives — but also our single biggest asset. The way we configure, design and maintain a house — and the materials we use to do so — affects both our enjoyment of a house and also its value.

The event at Daylesford Date: Tuesday, March 24

Tuesday, March 24 Time: 11am–2pm

11am–2pm Tickets: £65, to include a two-course lunch and a glass of wine

£65, to include a two-course lunch and a glass of wine To book: Telephone 01608 692871 or visit the event page on Daylesford's website

Because maximising these requires a holistic approach and the advice of experts in a number of disciplines, Country Life has invited five established figures, each with deep experience in their respective fields to talk: the architect Jonathan Dinnewell, the interior designer Sean Symington, the stone specialist Edward Smith of Artorius Faber, eighth-generation builder Tim Moulding and Joanna Cocking of Hamptons.

Collectively, they have been involved in restoring, building and enhancing houses of different styles and ages. At this reader event, they will offer advice on where resources are best focused. Is it better to extend or reconfigure existing space? What are the benefits of converting outbuildings? What is the secret to achieving thermal efficiency and creating sustainable energy? How can one design a house that will stand the test of time?

The event, which will include a two-course lunch, will include a panel discussion, a Q&A session and opportunities to discuss individual issues — and to explore Daylesford with its world-famous farm shop. Secure your spot at the Daylesford website.

Meet the panellists

Distinguished panel (from left): Jonathan Dinnewell, Sean Symington, Edward Smith, Tim Moulding and Joanna Cocking. (Image credit: Supplied)