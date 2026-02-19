Reader Event: An eye to the future at Daylesford Heritage House
What changes to a house do most to enhance its aesthetics, function, comfort, sustainability and longevity? On March 24, leading experts in architecture, interior design, craft and restoration will share the secrets to maximising possibilities and protecting value at Daylesford’s magnificent Heritage House in Gloucestershire.
For most of us, our homes aren’t spend our lives — but also our single biggest asset. The way we configure, design and maintain a house — and the materials we use to do so — affects both our enjoyment of a house and also its value.
The event at Daylesford
- Date: Tuesday, March 24
- Time: 11am–2pm
- Tickets: £65, to include a two-course lunch and a glass of wine
- To book: Telephone 01608 692871 or visit the event page on Daylesford's website
Because maximising these requires a holistic approach and the advice of experts in a number of disciplines, Country Life has invited five established figures, each with deep experience in their respective fields to talk: the architect Jonathan Dinnewell, the interior designer Sean Symington, the stone specialist Edward Smith of Artorius Faber, eighth-generation builder Tim Moulding and Joanna Cocking of Hamptons.
Collectively, they have been involved in restoring, building and enhancing houses of different styles and ages. At this reader event, they will offer advice on where resources are best focused. Is it better to extend or reconfigure existing space? What are the benefits of converting outbuildings? What is the secret to achieving thermal efficiency and creating sustainable energy? How can one design a house that will stand the test of time?
The event, which will include a two-course lunch, will include a panel discussion, a Q&A session and opportunities to discuss individual issues — and to explore Daylesford with its world-famous farm shop. Secure your spot at the Daylesford website.
Meet the panellists
- Jonathan Dinnewell is a director at Smallwood Architects and has worked with many of his clients for more than 40 years, often across multiple projects and generations. Much of his work focuses on historic and country houses and he is particularly interested in what gives these buildings longevity.
- Sean Symington leads his Cotswolds-based boutique interior-design studio. Known for interiors that balance classic design with a fresh, playful edge, his work is grounded in a deep respect for architecture, craftsmanship and the way people truly live now and for generations to come.
- Edward Smith is one of the founding directorsof Artorius Faber, a specialist in bespokeBritish stone. This family-run business is based in Somerset and embraces a classic English sensibility, suited to both traditional and contemporary design styles.
- Tim Moulding is the eighth-generation managing director of one of the South’s leading building companies, specialising in historic buildings and high-end country-house new build and restoration.
- Joanna Cocking has worked in the property sector in London and across the UK for almost 33 years, joining Hamptons in 2001. Leading the Prime Country Sales team and Private Office, she is ideally placed to advise for the full process of buying and selling.