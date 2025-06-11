Star of the show: Rose of Jericho's paint created just for Country Life at RHS Chelsea
One of the highlights of Country Life's ‘outdoor drawing room’ at the 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show was a new paint colour created by Rose of Jericho,
When the interior designer Isabella Worsley sourced a wall finish for the Palladian- style loggia that she created for Country Life at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in June, she worked with Nigel England, general manager of the Dorset-based Rose of Jericho, a supplier of traditional materials for the decoration and repair of historic buildings. Together, they devised Turmeric Chalk Wash that was intended to bring the space to life. The result was a colour that is vibrant in bright sunlight and which gently glows in fading evening light.
Chalk Wash is a permeable, matt, decorative paint that’s based on natural, sustainable ingredients including animal size and fine chalk. It’s slightly transparent and intended to replicate the look of limewash on substrates that limewash might not be suitable for. It’s ideal for creating layered decorative effects such as ragging, French wash and dry brushing.
Artist-quality earth and natural powder pigments provide matchless purity and quality of colour. Much of Chalk Wash’s charm is the lack of uniformity with subtle variations of both colour and tone.
Visit www.roseofjericho.co.uk
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
Couture’s best-kept secret
Based in the heart of London’s Belgravia, Stewart Parvin’s timeless womenswear guarantees the wearer will make an impression, whatever the social occasion.
-
Express yourself with colour
Code8, based in the heart of Mayfair, offers clients the chance to craft the perfect shade of lipstick. Hetty Lintell, Country Life's Luxury Editor, finds out more.
-
Munder-Skiles and the art of exterior decoration
The success of this project — which was awarded four stars by judges at the Chelsea Flower Show — demonstrates Isabella Worsley’s versatility as a designer.
-
The big reveal: A first look at Country Life's RHS Chelsea Flower Show stand
Interior designer Isabella Worsley reveals her plans for Country Life’s ‘outdoor drawing room’ at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which will be at stand PW210.
-
Reader Event: Designing spaces that feel like home
On Wednesday, March 26, interior-design studio Sims Hilditch and George Smith, makers of luxury, handcrafted upholstered furniture, will mark the launch of new furniture designs for bedrooms in an event chaired by Country Life.
-
Porta Romana distinctive lighting and furniture archive sale
The inspirational brand Porta Romana launch their highly anticipated archive sale, offering a unique opportunity to purchase selected designs online with discounts of up to 70%.
-
Reader event: Making light work
The secret to any successful interior is an artful balance of decorative and architectural lighting that is not only useful, but also beautiful. Next month, there’s a chance to join Country Life at Hector Finch’s new London showroom to hear three leading designers share the secret of getting it right.
-
Redefining the luxury kitchen: Reader event with Martin Moore and Henry Prideaux
On June 13, Country Life will offer readers an exclusive opportunity to explore an exciting collaboration between Martin Moore, a leader in luxury British kitchens, and the innovative designer Henry Prideaux, in an after-hours event at this year’s unmissable WOW!house.
-
Country Life readers' event: Furniture with a future
Join Country Life on October 13 to discover the secret of ground-breaking designs that will stand the test of time at Modern British Kitchens.
-
Janine Stone's Jeremy Spencer on getting light right
The interplay of natural light, space and position can have a huge bearing on the success of a house. Jeremy Spencer of Janine Stone, tells Country Life’s Executive Editor, Giles Kime, why careful design, exhaustive planning and wide experience are key to making light work.