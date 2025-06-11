Star of the show: Rose of Jericho's paint created just for Country Life at RHS Chelsea

When the interior designer Isabella Worsley sourced a wall finish for the Palladian- style loggia that she created for Country Life at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in June, she worked with Nigel England, general manager of the Dorset-based Rose of Jericho, a supplier of traditional materials for the decoration and repair of historic buildings. Together, they devised Turmeric Chalk Wash that was intended to bring the space to life. The result was a colour that is vibrant in bright sunlight and which gently glows in fading evening light.

Chalk Wash is a permeable, matt, decorative paint that’s based on natural, sustainable ingredients including animal size and fine chalk. It’s slightly transparent and intended to replicate the look of limewash on substrates that limewash might not be suitable for. It’s ideal for creating layered decorative effects such as ragging, French wash and dry brushing.

Artist-quality earth and natural powder pigments provide matchless purity and quality of colour. Much of Chalk Wash’s charm is the lack of uniformity with subtle variations of both colour and tone.

