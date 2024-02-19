Porta Romana distinctive lighting and furniture archive sale

The inspirational brand Porta Romana launch their highly anticipated archive sale, offering a unique opportunity to purchase selected designs online with discounts of up to 70%.

Since their beginning in 1988, over 35 years ago, Porta Romana has created some of the world’s most beautiful lighting and furniture, employing craftsmanship that might otherwise have disappeared. Porta Romana’s archive sale has always been legendary and its next, live from 10am on Friday 1 March until 5pm on Wednesday 6 March 2024, will be no exception.

The nature of making anything by hand using natural materials is that a small proportion of finished pieces, while in perfect working condition, might have inconsistencies in glazes or small bubbles and clouding in the glass.

Also available are some one-of-a-kind pieces or unique prototypes and colourways that may not have made the final collection. Other designs included in the archive sale may have minor scratches or scuffs, identified in Porta Romana’s rigorous testing and quality control process.

Designs also include Porta Romana classics such as the Cologne, Thread and Lava lamps which have made Porta Romana famous around the world.

The Porta Romana team will be available to answer any questions throughout the archive sale. They can be contacted via sale@portaromana.com.

Customers can access the archive sale in a number of different ways:

By following this link Porta Romana archive sale

By visiting the main website www.portaromana.com

By clicking the Instagram bio link @portaromanauk

Please note that all items are available on a first come, first served basis and that the archive sale is only available to UK customers as the pieces are wired to UK specifications. Items are shipped within 21 days of purchase from Porta Romana’s head office in Farnham.