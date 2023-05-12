Redefining the luxury kitchen: Reader event with Martin Moore and Henry Prideaux

On June 13, Country Life will offer readers an exclusive opportunity to explore an exciting collaboration between Martin Moore, a leader in luxury British kitchens, and the innovative designer Henry Prideaux, in an after-hours event at this year’s unmissable WOW!house.

When Martin Moore first launched the New Deco kitchen in 2018, it redefined the possibilities of the kitchen by elevating a part of the home that is purely functional with a breathtaking combination of highly creative design, beautiful materials and exceptional craftsmanship.

‘I created New Deco to encourage fresh design ideas for contemporary kitchen and living spaces,’ says Richard Moore, design director of the company that has, for almost 50 years, led the field in luxury British kitchens. Beautiful materials such as metallics, porcelain and rare stones ensure that this is truly one of a kind.

Next month, Country Life and Martin Moore will offer readers an opportunity to see the New Deco kitchen brought to life as part of an exciting collaboration with interior designer Henry Prideaux.

Together, they have created an imaginative space within Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour’s WOW!house, which combines the requirements of a luxury modern-day kitchen with the glamour that innovative interior design can offer. Custom-built furniture from the New Deco collection has been embellished with glamorous wall coverings, a gold-leaf ceiling, sumptuous velvets, as well as opulent statement lighting, all commissioned from a handful of bespoke makers.

‘Anyone who appreciates luxury, elegance and quality craftsmanship, with a sense of frivolity and a love of entertaining, will love this kitchen,’ says Mr Prideaux.

The Martin Moore event

When

Tuesday, June 13, 6.30pm-8.30pm

Where

Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, Lots Road, Chelsea, London SW10 0XE.

Tickets

£20. 50% of proceeds willbe donated to TP Caring Spaces, this year’s WOW!house official charity.

General information Guests will enjoy an out-of-hours guided tour of the WOW!house, followed by a drinks reception at which Henry Prideaux will discuss Martin Moore’s New Deco kitchen and his interior scheme with Country Life’s Executive Editor, Giles Kime. There will also be an opportunity to talk to the Martin Moore design team about all aspects of kitchen design.

To book, visit www.dcch.co.uk/wowhouse/clmm

More about WOW!house 2023

WOW!house will run from June 5 to July 6. It’s a unique designer showhouse, built within the Design Avenue at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour. This annual event is an impressive and immersive design experience featuring 18 full-size rooms, each created by world-class interior designers, for visitors to explore, enjoy and find the ultimate inspiration. See the WOW!house website to find out more.