Reader Event: Designing spaces that feel like home
On Wednesday, March 26, interior-design studio Sims Hilditch and George Smith, makers of luxury, handcrafted upholstered furniture, will mark the launch of new furniture designs for bedrooms in an event chaired by Country Life.
What's the secret of a distinctive space that reflects your tastes and personal history — and, most importantly, feels like home? Emma Sims-Hilditch and Amanda Barrett, George Smith’s director of sales and marketing, will discuss the secret of creating a timeless, highly personal look with a capacity to evolve.
Book your spot
When Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Time 6pm–8pm
Where George Smith, 587–589, King’s Road, London, SW6 2EH
Entry £5 charity donation. To book, visit bit.ly/GeorgeSmithSpringEvent25
This highly inspiring event will be chaired by Country Life's Executive Editor, Giles Kime, and will include a drinks reception at which guests will have an opportunity to explore a new bedroom collection created by Sims Hilditch for George Smith to complement existing designs, including a sofa, armchair and ottoman.
It takes place during the Chelsea Design Quarter’s Springtime Sessions (March 25–27), at which leading names in design will share their insights into a broad range of subjects from home technology to kitchen design.
Furnishing Futures
Proceeds from the event go to Furnishing Futures, a charity creating trauma-informed healing homes for women and children who have escaped domestic abuse and been placed in empty social housing. It uses good-quality items donated by the interiors industry that would otherwise end up in landfill. A sustainable solution to two unsustainable problems. See furnishingfutures.org to find out more.
