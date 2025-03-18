Reader Event: Designing spaces that feel like home

What's the secret of a distinctive space that reflects your tastes and personal history — and, most importantly, feels like home? Emma Sims-Hilditch and Amanda Barrett, George Smith’s director of sales and marketing, will discuss the secret of creating a timeless, highly personal look with a capacity to evolve.

Book your spot When Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time 6pm–8pm

Where George Smith, 587–589, King’s Road, London, SW6 2EH

Entry £5 charity donation. To book, visit bit.ly/GeorgeSmithSpringEvent25

This highly inspiring event will be chaired by Country Life's Executive Editor, Giles Kime, and will include a drinks reception at which guests will have an opportunity to explore a new bedroom collection created by Sims Hilditch for George Smith to complement existing designs, including a sofa, armchair and ottoman.

It takes place during the Chelsea Design Quarter’s Springtime Sessions (March 25–27), at which leading names in design will share their insights into a broad range of subjects from home technology to kitchen design.

From left: Amanda Barrett of George Smith, Emma Sims-Hilditch and Giles Kime (Image credit: George Smith)

The collaboration between Sims Hilditch and George Smith features this chaise (Image credit: George Smith)

Furnishing Futures

Proceeds from the event go to Furnishing Futures, a charity creating trauma-informed healing homes for women and children who have escaped domestic abuse and been placed in empty social housing. It uses good-quality items donated by the interiors industry that would otherwise end up in landfill. A sustainable solution to two unsustainable problems. See furnishingfutures.org to find out more.