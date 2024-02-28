Reader event: Making light work

The secret to any successful interior is an artful balance of decorative and architectural lighting that is not only useful, but also beautiful. Next month, there’s a chance to join Country Life at Hector Finch’s new London showroom to hear three leading designers share the secret of getting it right.

Light doesn’t simply play a practical role in a space, but will also transform its look and feel at the flick of a switch. On Monday, March 11, from 1.45pm-2.45pm, Hector Finch, of the eponymous decorative lighting company, Emily Todhunter, interior designer and Sally Storey, architectural lighting expert will discuss their different disciplines and how they can be combined to transform mood while offering the best illumination for the practicalities of daily life.

In particular, they will offer advice on choosing and using lights as a decorative device, as well as on positioning and employing lighting to manipulate the appearance of a space and highlight its key features.

The panellists share a huge depth and breadth of knowledge and expertise in the subject Drawing from his background dealing in antique light fittings, Hector Finch has an extensive knowledge of historical lighting which informs his extensive collection which sells all over the world. Today, he is an authority on the history of early electric lighting, as well as the craft and design skills required to create high-quality lamps, pendant lights and chandeliers.

Emily Todhunter is one of the world’s leading interior designers and Sally Storey is an acknowledged expert in architectural lighting, who has worked on a diverse range of projects, from the London offices of Goldman Sachs, Claridge’s and the Connaught, to high-profile residential projects.

Making Light Work: Event details

When: Monday, March 11, 2024

Time: 1.45pm-2.45pm

Where: Hector Finch, 3rd Floor, DesignCentre East (020-7731 8886), Chelsea

Harbour London SW10 0XE

Cost: Entry is free